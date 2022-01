French President Emmanuel Macron has doubled down on remarks earlier this week that he wanted to “piss off” the country’s unvaccinated by telling them on Friday they had a ‘civic duty’ to get inoculated.Speaking in a news conference in Paris, Mr Macron urged people to get vaccinated. “When some make from their freedom... a motto, not only do they put others’ lives at risk, but they are also curtailing others’ freedom. That I cannot accept,” he said in reference to unvaccinated people.“When you are a citizen you must agree to do your civic duty.”The French president, who is expected to...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO