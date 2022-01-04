ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Orlando hosts Philadelphia on 5-game home skid

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers (19-16, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (7-30, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando is looking to end its five-game home slide with a win over Philadelphia.

The Magic are 4-23 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando has a 6-20 record against teams over .500.

The 76ers are 13-10 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 12.5 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 2.7.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The 76ers defeated the Magic 101-96 in their last meeting on Nov. 30. Seth Curry led the 76ers with 24 points, and Franz Wagner led the Magic with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wagner is scoring 15.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 18.7 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Orlando.

Curry is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, while averaging 15.6 points and 3.4 assists. Joel Embiid is shooting 52.7% and averaging 30.7 points over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 2-8, averaging 103.2 points, 41.8 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 107.2 points, 41.6 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Moritz Wagner: out (illness), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (ankle), Robin Lopez: out (health and safety protocols).

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Matisse Thybulle: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
FOX Sports

Ric Bucher: I love that LeBron wants to play with his son Bronny but hate that he said it I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron James turned 37 years old in late December and recently said that playing in the NBA with his 17-year-old son Bronny would be a quote: 'unbelievable moment.' The earliest Bronny can make it to the NBA is the 2024-25 season after one year of college and when LeBron turns 40. Ric Bucher explains why he does not like LeBron saying that he wants to play with Bronny or not.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Markelle Fultz
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Gary Harris
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
E'twaun Moore
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Franz Wagner
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Jonathan Isaac
Person
Seth Curry
Person
Robin Lopez
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on new injury

In the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry banged knees with a defender. The two-time MVP reacted to the collision instantly. During the next timeout, he got examined by the team trainers and continued to play through the pain. Curry finishing the game was...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Here’s How The Bucks Could Pull Off Big Trade For Buddy Hield

With the 2021-22 NBA trade deadline becoming a much more talked about subject, some fans are wondering whether or not the Milwaukee Bucks will look to make a move. Quite simply, it would be wise for the Bucks to do just that. Adding more offensive firepower would be welcome and a guy like Sacramento Kings’ shooting guard Buddy Hield might make perfect sense.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Frank Vogel explains why Lakers traded Rajon Rondo

The Los Angeles Lakers made a midseason trade that sent Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers after Ricky Rubio was lost for the season. Rondo, 35, signed a one-year deal with the Lakers in the summer, but he fell out of the rotation early on with his lackluster play. Though he could still facilitate the offense with crafty passing, his shooting numbers declined (32.4% overall, 26.7% from deep) and his defense was taken advantage of.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eastern Conference
The Spun

LeBron James Calls For NBA Announcer To Be Fired

During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark. Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father. “You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-teammate has criticism of Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins has blossomed this season with the Golden State Warriors, but one of his former teammates thinks that he could still be so much more. Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, who was teammates with Wiggins on the Minnesota Timberwolves, spoke to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes this week for a feature on Wiggins. Garnett gave his thoughts on the ex-No. 1 overall pick and offered a criticism.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Knicks have considered trades for 2 star players

The New York Knicks had a surprisingly strong campaign a year ago, providing some excitement with a playoff appearance. Some within the front office clearly want to capitalize on that momentum by trading for a star. The Knicks have internally considered a possible trade for Philadelphia 76ers outcast Ben Simmons,...
NBA
The Big Lead

Zion Williamson Situation Keeps Getting Worse for the Pelicans

Zion Williamson still has yet to see the floor this season as his interminable recovery from foot surgery has dragged on for months. On Wednesday it was revealed Williamson will continue his rehab on his own, away from the New Orleans Pelicans. It's a perfect metaphor for his situation with the franchise.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Dirk Nowitzki Roasted His Father In Law During His Jersey Retirement: "Thanks For Coming All The Way From Sweden, But What I Appreciate Most About You Is Your Daughter."

Dirk Nowitzki is the greatest player in the history of the Dallas Mavericks organization. Nowitzki stayed with the franchise for his entire career, through all the ups and downs. And in 2011, Nowitzki won the franchise their one and only NBA championship, defeating LeBron James and the Miami Heat in one of the biggest upsets in NBA Finals history.
NBA
NBC Sports

Crowded West team changing tune on Simmons trade: report

It's January 5. The Sixers have played 36 games in the 2021-22 season. Remember Ben Simmons?. The disgruntled three-time All-Star has been radio silent since September, and the Sixers have largely stopped talking about him and his refusal/inability/whatever to play for the team this year. The trade buzz has also...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

711K+
Followers
370K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy