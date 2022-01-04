Orlando hosts Philadelphia on 5-game home skid

Philadelphia 76ers (19-16, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (7-30, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando is looking to end its five-game home slide with a win over Philadelphia.

The Magic are 4-23 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando has a 6-20 record against teams over .500.

The 76ers are 13-10 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 12.5 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 2.7.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The 76ers defeated the Magic 101-96 in their last meeting on Nov. 30. Seth Curry led the 76ers with 24 points, and Franz Wagner led the Magic with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wagner is scoring 15.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 18.7 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Orlando.

Curry is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, while averaging 15.6 points and 3.4 assists. Joel Embiid is shooting 52.7% and averaging 30.7 points over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 2-8, averaging 103.2 points, 41.8 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 107.2 points, 41.6 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Moritz Wagner: out (illness), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (ankle), Robin Lopez: out (health and safety protocols).

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Matisse Thybulle: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.