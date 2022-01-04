ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell and Utah visit Jokic and the Nuggets

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Utah Jazz (26-10, third in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (18-16, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and Donovan Mitchell meet when Denver hosts Utah. Jokic ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 24.8 points per game and Mitchell ranks eighth in the league averaging 24.9 points per game.

The Nuggets are 2-4 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver is 5-1 in one-possession games.

The Jazz are 8-0 against the rest of their division. Utah ranks eighth in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 36.3% as a team from downtown this season. Bojan Bogdanovic leads them shooting 42.5% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 27 the Jazz won 122-110 led by 23 points from Rudy Gobert, while Jokic scored 24 points for the Nuggets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 24.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 14.6 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

Mitchell is averaging 24.9 points, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Jazz. Bogdanovic is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 108.6 points, 44.8 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Jazz: 7-3, averaging 117.0 points, 49.6 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Jeff Green: out (health and safety protocols), Markus Howard: out (knee), Vlatko Cancar: day to day (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Zeke Nnaji: out (health and safety protocols), Jamal Murray: out (knee), Monte Morris: out (health and safety protocols).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Eric Paschall: out (personal), Hassan Whiteside: out (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

