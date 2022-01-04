ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curry, Warriors set for matchup against the Mavericks

 3 days ago

Golden State Warriors (28-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (18-18, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup with Dallas. He currently ranks second in the NBA averaging 26.9 points per game.

The Mavericks are 16-10 in Western Conference games. Dallas ranks second in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up just 104.4 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Warriors are 16-4 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is averaging 15.7 points and 5.4 assists for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 24.2 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Curry is averaging 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 107.0 points, 42.2 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.5 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 108.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Boban Marjanovic: out (health and safety protocols), Kristaps Porzingis: out (health and safety protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols), JaQuori McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols), Reggie Bullock: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Thomas: out (health and safety protocols).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Andre Iguodala: out (knee), Moses Moody: out (health and safety protocols), Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols), James Wiseman: out (knee), Andrew Wiggins: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

