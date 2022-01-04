ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Miami visits Portland after Simons’ 43-point showing

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Miami Heat (23-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (13-22, 12th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Miami Heat after Anfernee Simons scored 43 points in the Trail Blazers’ 136-131 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Trail Blazers have gone 12-9 in home games. Portland has a 9-15 record against teams over .500.

The Heat are 11-11 in road games. Miami is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 107.9 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is averaging 24 points and 7.3 assists for the Trail Blazers. Norman Powell is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Tyler Herro is scoring 19.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Heat. Max Strus is averaging 20.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 111.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 109.9 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simons: out (health and safety protocols), Cody Zeller: out (health and safety protocols), Cameron McGriff: out (health and safety protocols), Damian Lillard: out (rest), Trendon Watford: out (health and safety protocols), CJ McCollum: out (lung), Robert Covington: out (health and safety protocols), Keljin Blevins: out (health and safety protocols), Brandon Williams: out (health and safety protocols).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Marcus Garrett: out (health and safety protocols), Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Duncan Robinson: out (health and safety protocols), Udonis Haslem: out (health protocols), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Max Strus: out (health protocols), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb), Gabe Vincent: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
nbcsportsedge.com

Trae Young scores 56 in loss to Blazers, Anfernee Simons goes for 43

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!
NBA
snntv.com

Anfernee Simons scores 43 points following grandfather's death

PORTLAND, OR (SNN-TV) - Last night in Portland, the Trail Blazers hosted the Atlanta Hawks, and when the dust settled, Portland escaped with a 136-131 victory thanks to a similarly dominating outing from a lesser-known guard. With Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum out, it was former IMG Academy guard Anfernee...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Kz Okpala
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Cameron Mcgriff
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Cody Zeller
Person
Marcus Garrett
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Damian Lillard
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Trail Blazers#The Atlanta Hawks
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Has Made A Statement That Lakers Fans Will Not Like To Hear: "You Got LeBron Playing Like A Superstar But The Reality Of Our Eye Test, We Know This Team Ain’t Winning A Championship."

Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, most analysts believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be one of the most dominant teams. Fast forward to now, but there are still no signs of the dominance that the Lakers were expected to show. The only bright thing for the...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala’s $20 million Jordan Poole declaration

The Golden State Warriors’ dynasty is best known for stars such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. However, while those stars have been critical to the Warriors’ success, players such as Andre Iguodala, who have starred in their roles, have also been just as important. Iguodala, who found his niche in Golden State, has taken teammate Jordan Poole under his wing.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on new injury

In the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry banged knees with a defender. The two-time MVP reacted to the collision instantly. During the next timeout, he got examined by the team trainers and continued to play through the pain. Curry finishing the game was...
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Signing Former First Round Draft Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers are likely to sign former first-round pick Stanley Johnson to a new 10-day contract on Thursday, according to a report from ESPN insider Dave McMenamin. Johnson, an Anaheim native, just recently wrapped up his first 10-day with the Lakers, which came through hardship exemption contract. While multiple members LA’s roster battled COVID-19, the 25-year-old filled in admirably, averaging 6.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per contest.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Here’s How The Bucks Could Pull Off Big Trade For Buddy Hield

With the 2021-22 NBA trade deadline becoming a much more talked about subject, some fans are wondering whether or not the Milwaukee Bucks will look to make a move. Quite simply, it would be wise for the Bucks to do just that. Adding more offensive firepower would be welcome and a guy like Sacramento Kings’ shooting guard Buddy Hield might make perfect sense.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

711K+
Followers
370K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy