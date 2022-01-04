ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Phoenix visits New Orleans for conference showdown

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Phoenix Suns (28-8, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (13-23, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pelicans -7

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Phoenix in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Pelicans are 8-15 against conference opponents. New Orleans is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Suns are 18-7 against conference opponents. Phoenix ranks third in the Western Conference with 26.2 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 9.9.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Suns won the last matchup on Nov. 3. Mikal Bridges scored 22 points to help lead the Suns to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, while averaging 13.6 points and 4.5 assists. Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Devin Booker averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 23.6 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Cameron Johnson is averaging 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 109.3 points, 48.8 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 116.3 points, 47.5 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Tomas Satoransky: out (health and safety protocols), Naji Marshall: out (health protocols).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (health and safety protocols), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), JaVale McGee: out (health and safety protocols), Deandre Ayton: out (health protocols), Jae Crowder: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
yourvalley.net

Phoenix hosts conference foe Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (19-19, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (28-8, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers visit Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. The Suns are 4-4 against division opponents. Phoenix is third in the NBA with...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Frank Kaminsky
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Kira Lewis Jr.
Person
Abdel Nader
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Naji Marshall
Person
Cameron Johnson
Person
Daulton Hommes
Person
Jae Crowder
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Conference
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Has Made A Statement That Lakers Fans Will Not Like To Hear: "You Got LeBron Playing Like A Superstar But The Reality Of Our Eye Test, We Know This Team Ain’t Winning A Championship."

Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, most analysts believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be one of the most dominant teams. Fast forward to now, but there are still no signs of the dominance that the Lakers were expected to show. The only bright thing for the...
NBA
FOX Sports

Ric Bucher: I love that LeBron wants to play with his son Bronny but hate that he said it I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron James turned 37 years old in late December and recently said that playing in the NBA with his 17-year-old son Bronny would be a quote: 'unbelievable moment.' The earliest Bronny can make it to the NBA is the 2024-25 season after one year of college and when LeBron turns 40. Ric Bucher explains why he does not like LeBron saying that he wants to play with Bronny or not.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on new injury

In the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry banged knees with a defender. The two-time MVP reacted to the collision instantly. During the next timeout, he got examined by the team trainers and continued to play through the pain. Curry finishing the game was...
NBA
defector.com

Ja Morant Is The Only NBA Player

In the third quarter of last night’s Grizzlies-Nets game, Ja Morant received an ordinary and seemingly unthreatening outlet pass from Steven Adams before sharpening his gaze and turning up the court. He quickly put Kevin Durant on his hip, sprinted with the ball to overstretch two Brooklyn helpers, wound up from the three-point line, and exploded into the sky for the slam. The dunk catalyzed what would turn out to be a game-winning surge from the Grizz, giving them their fifth win in a row over pretty stiff competition. As violent as the dunk was, it was maybe not even Morant’s fifth-coolest play since Christmas.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

711K+
Followers
370K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy