Houston visits Washington, aims to break road skid

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Houston Rockets (10-27, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston travels to Washington looking to stop its five-game road losing streak.

The Wizards are 10-6 in home games. Washington has a 7-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rockets are 3-18 on the road. Houston gives up 115.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, while averaging 10.8 points. Bradley Beal is averaging 29 points and 8.9 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Eric Gordon is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 14.1 points and 3.3 assists. Christian Wood is averaging 17.8 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 110.4 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Rockets: 1-9, averaging 110.5 points, 38.9 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.2 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Spencer Dinwiddie: out (health and safety protocols), Anthony Gill: out (health and safety protocols), Brad Wanamaker: out (health and safety protocols), Raul Neto: out (health and safety protocols), Tremont Waters: out (health protocols), Rui Hachimura: out (health protocols), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: out (health protocols), Armoni Brooks: out (health and safety protocols), Alperen Sengun: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

