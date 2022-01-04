ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Pittsburgh faces St. Louis, aims for 5th straight home win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

St. Louis Blues (19-9-5, first in the Central) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (18-8-5, second in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts St. Louis looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Penguins are 9-5-2 at home. Pittsburgh is sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Jake Guentzel with 16.

The Blues are 7-6-3 on the road. St. Louis has scored 114 goals and is fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game. Vladimir Tarasenko leads the team with 14.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guentzel leads the Penguins with 16 goals and has 29 points. Sidney Crosby has two goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Tarasenko leads the Blues with 14 goals and has 33 points. Ivan Barbashev has 13 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Blues: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Jason Zucker: out (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen: out (covid-19), Jeff Carter: out (covid-19).

Blues: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
wagertalk.com

Pittsburgh Penguins vs St Louis Blues Picks and Odds Jan 5

Sportsmemo NHL handicapper JM Sports offers his Pittsburgh Penguins vs St Louis Blues betting preview for Wednesday, January 5. At the time of posting, the Penguins are a modest -135 home favorite on the moneyline, with the total set at 6 goals in this cross-conference clash. Stay on top of...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Rust Trade, Backup Goalie Options & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics about the club and dive into more than just box scores. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines that will run us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins. Penguins and Veteran Forward Not Talking...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kasperi Kapanen
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Ivan Barbashev
Person
Jake Guentzel
Person
Jason Zucker
Person
Jeff Carter
93.7 The Fan

Penguins flashing cup contending chemistry

Unless he made a quick trip to Wisconsin or California – and I’m pretty sure he didn’t – Kris Letang did not successfully pick the winning Powerball numbers. But Letang did foresee something else that occurred Wednesday night.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis#Data Skrive#Sportradar
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
Boston Herald

Tuukka Rask rehab assignment on hold

Tuukka Rask was right on schedule to make his first rehab start in Providence, but COVID is still in charge of everyone’s timetable. Rask had signed a professional tryout agreement with Providence to play on Friday and possibly Sunday against Lehigh Valley, but the Phantoms could not make the trip because of COVID protocols. Providence is not scheduled to play again until Jan. 14, when Rask had hoped to already be back in the Boston lineup.
NHL
FOX Sports

Colorado faces Winnipeg, seeks 10th straight home win

Winnipeg Jets (16-11-5, fifth in the Central) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-8-2, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Winnipeg trying to prolong its nine-game home winning streak. The Avalanche are 5-3-0 against the rest of their division. Colorado averages 11.3 points per game to lead the Western Conference, recording...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
NHL
ESPN

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin sets NFL record by avoiding losing season for 15th straight year

PITTSBURGH -- On a momentous night for Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin captured his own significant milestone. With Monday night's 26-14 win against the Cleveland Browns in the quarterback's apparent home finale, the Steelers moved to 8-7-1 with one game left, ensuring that Tomlin will avoid a losing season for the 15th consecutive season as head coach. That mark sets an NFL record, breaking Marty Schottenheimer's streak from 1984 to 1997 during tenures with the Browns and Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
Reuters

Joel Embiid, Seth Curry help 76ers earn 5th straight win

Joel Embiid scored 31 points and Seth Curry had 20 points and 12 assists, helping the Philadelphia 76ers rally past the host Orlando Magic 116-106 on Wednesday night in head coach Doc Rivers’ return to the bench. Rivers cleared COVID-19 protocol after the Sixers went 2-0 under acting coach...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

711K+
Followers
370K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy