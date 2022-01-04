DAX Forecast: Index Breaks Through Minor Resistance

The US dollar initially rallied against the Canadian dollar during the trading session on Thursday, but as you can see gave up gains near the 1.28 handle. This is not a huge surprise considering what has been going on in the oil market, which of course has a major influence on the Canadian dollar itself. That being said, I believe it is probably only a matter of time before we have to make a bigger decision, but Friday itself is going to be very volatile and dangerous due to the fact that both of these countries are going to be announcing jobs figures. On top of that, the announcements come out simultaneously, so at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time, you can expect a lot of choppy behavior in this market.

CURRENCIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO