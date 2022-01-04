ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

DAX Forecast: Index Breaks Through Minor Resistance

dailyforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DAX Index broke above the €16,000 level on Monday in what looks to be an attempt to continue breaking much higher. Quite frankly, this is a strong sign, considering that the DAX is considered to be the “blue-chip index” of the European Union in general. The fact that we broke...

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

CAC Forecast: Index Gaps Lower as France Pulls Back

The Parisian index gapped lower to open up the trading session on Thursday, but then turned around to fill the gap and then turned back around. That being said, the market is looking a little overdone and exhausted, but at this point time I think that any pullback will more than likely offer value that a lot of people will be paying close attention to. This market has been extraordinarily bullish for quite some time, and therefore it makes quite a bit of sense that we need occasional pullback to offer value so more traders will get involved. France has been one of the better performers for a while now, so this should not be a huge surprise.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: Index Falls but Finds Value Hunters

The German index gapped a little bit lower during the trading session on Thursday, but then fell rather significantly. That being said, it looks as if the DAX is finding support near the €16,000 level, which makes quite a bit of sense. Ultimately, this is a market that I think will continue to see plenty of buyers on dips as it offers a little bit of value. Quite frankly, the DAX is likely going to continue to find plenty of people willing to jump in every time there is a pullback due to the fact that a lot of traders will more than likely have missed a lot of the noise.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dax Index#The European Union#Ema
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Has Bounce From 50 Day EMA

The S&P 500 has drifted a little bit lower during the trading session on Thursday to reach down towards the crucial 50 day EMA that currently sits at the 4650 handle. At this point in time, the market looks very likely to bounce from here, and if we break above the top of the candlestick for the day, then it is likely that we will start to climb towards the 4800 level above. The 4800 level has been a significant amount of resistance over the last couple of, so therefore think it will be difficult to break above there. However, if we were to do so then it would obviously be a very bullish sign.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Falls Into Support Only to Bounce

The NASDAQ has fallen significantly during the trading session on Thursday, but then turned around to show signs of support at the 15,600 level, an area that has been important more than once as of late. That being said, the market is currently consolidating overall and therefore I think is probably only a matter of time before we see buyers jump back in. The resulting candlestick is a hammer, which of course is a candlestick that a lot of people will pay close attention to. Ultimately, if we can break above the top of the candlestick for Thursday, it is technically a bullish sign.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Gives Back Early Gains Against CAD

The US dollar initially rallied against the Canadian dollar during the trading session on Thursday, but as you can see gave up gains near the 1.28 handle. This is not a huge surprise considering what has been going on in the oil market, which of course has a major influence on the Canadian dollar itself. That being said, I believe it is probably only a matter of time before we have to make a bigger decision, but Friday itself is going to be very volatile and dangerous due to the fact that both of these countries are going to be announcing jobs figures. On top of that, the announcements come out simultaneously, so at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time, you can expect a lot of choppy behavior in this market.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Gold Markets Get Slammed

Gold markets have broken down significantly during the course of the trading session on Thursday, as we have sliced through the $1800 level like it was not even there. Because of this, we are now hanging about the $1785 level, an area that has been supportive more than once in the past. Because of this, it will be interesting to see what happens over the next day or so as we have the jobs number coming out on Friday. This obviously will have a direct effect on the US dollar, and therefore could throw quite a bit of volatility in the gold market.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Rallies to Test Top of Overall Range

The euro rallied significantly on Wednesday to reach towards the top of what has been a relatively well-defined trading range. Because of this, I think that the market is trying to front run the jobs number on Friday, perhaps giving us a little bit of a “heads up” on what is about to happen with the euro, and then perhaps even the US dollar itself.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Slight Dip to Show Hesitation

The S&P 500 pulled back just a bit on Wednesday, albeit ever so slightly. At this point, it looks as if the market is simply bouncing around between 4700 on the bottom and 4800 on the top. If we can ever break above the 4800 level on a daily close, then that would obviously be a very bullish sign and it could suggest that perhaps we could go much higher, perhaps reaching towards the 5000 level.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: German Index Testing Recent All-Time Highs

The German DAX Index has rallied towards the €16,250 level, which ties in with the recent highs. That being said, if we do break out above the recent high, then it is likely that the DAX will continue to grind much higher, but it certainly makes sense if we do pull back. After all, this market has been somewhat parabolic as of late, so we should see a little bit of a pullback. It would be very healthy, and a move towards the €16,000 level would not be a bad idea at all.
STOCKS
DailyFx

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Confirms Resistance- Loonie Levels

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels. USD/CAD threatens larger correction off technical resistance- NFP / Canada Employment on tap. Weekly support ~1.26, 1.2530(key) – Resistance 1.2814, 1.2975-1.3023 (critical) The Canadian Dollar is on the defensive against the US Dollar into the start of the year as USD/CAD...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Fed’s Hawkish Turn Hits Stocks, Bonds; Boosts JPY & USD

Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. FOMC Meeting Minutes Release More Hawkish Than Expected. Yesterday, the US Federal Reserve’s FOMC released the minutes of its recent policy meeting. The minutes expose no new decisions but do reveal important insight into the thinking of members which impacts the market’s expectations for forthcoming policy moves throughout 2022 and beyond.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Reverses Gain, Nasdaq Extends Losses After Fed Minutes Reflect Inflation Fears; Financials, Energy Stocks Trade In Key Buy Zones

The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed its gains in today's stock market and turned negative after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting were released at 2 p.m. ET. The Nasdaq continued to lead on the downside as tech shares added to Tuesday's sharp losses. Stock Market Today. A...
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Challenging the 4800 Level

The S&P 500 rallied on Tuesday to reach towards the 4800 level, but as you can see, we have turned around and fallen as we continue to struggle for footing. That should not be a huge surprise though, because this is the first week of the year and we need to get a little bit of clarity before we put a lot of money to work. The jobs number on Friday will have its influence as well, so this should be relatively straightforward at this point.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Clinging onto 200-Day EMA

Bitcoin rallied a bit on Tuesday as we continue to use the 200-day EMA as a bit of a magnet for price. That being said, the market is continuing to look at the 200 day EMA as some type of guide, and it is worth noting that despite the fact that the market has looked extraordinarily weak over the last couple of weeks, the reality is that we still have not broken down, and that is something that is worth paying attention to.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

SHIB/USD: Trend Remains Downward as Value Declines Further

Shiba Inu has been celebrated by many cryptocurrency traders in the past year as a place to speculate on the positive sentiment surrounding the broad digital asset landscape. Shiba Inu has been able to steal a lot of the spotlight away from another speculative cryptocurrency, Dogecoin. However, the fractionally traded SHIB/USD has begun to see some of its shine decrease in the past few months. SHIB/USD is within a definite bearish cycle and it is finding it difficult to escape its downward grasp.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy