Stocks

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Builds Case for Bullish Flag

dailyforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NASDAQ 100 had a strong move on Monday after initially dipping ever so slightly negative. By doing so, and then attacking the 16,500 level, it looks very much like a market that is trying to build up enough momentum to go higher. Because of this, I do believe that the...

www.dailyforex.com

MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Warns Bitcoin Can Be Bought at Cheaper Prices, Says BTC ‘for Speculators’

Jeffrey Gundlach, billionaire and founder of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, is issuing a warning to investors about Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Yahoo Finance, Gundlach says even though he was bullish on Bitcoin in the past, he’s now more cautious and believes BTC is now for speculators, and it can be purchased later at a discounted price.
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.39% higher to $216.06 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.13% to 15,080.86 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $281.43 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
dailyforex.com

CAC Forecast: Index Gaps Lower as France Pulls Back

The Parisian index gapped lower to open up the trading session on Thursday, but then turned around to fill the gap and then turned back around. That being said, the market is looking a little overdone and exhausted, but at this point time I think that any pullback will more than likely offer value that a lot of people will be paying close attention to. This market has been extraordinarily bullish for quite some time, and therefore it makes quite a bit of sense that we need occasional pullback to offer value so more traders will get involved. France has been one of the better performers for a while now, so this should not be a huge surprise.
dailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: Index Falls but Finds Value Hunters

The German index gapped a little bit lower during the trading session on Thursday, but then fell rather significantly. That being said, it looks as if the DAX is finding support near the €16,000 level, which makes quite a bit of sense. Ultimately, this is a market that I think will continue to see plenty of buyers on dips as it offers a little bit of value. Quite frankly, the DAX is likely going to continue to find plenty of people willing to jump in every time there is a pullback due to the fact that a lot of traders will more than likely have missed a lot of the noise.
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Has Bounce From 50 Day EMA

The S&P 500 has drifted a little bit lower during the trading session on Thursday to reach down towards the crucial 50 day EMA that currently sits at the 4650 handle. At this point in time, the market looks very likely to bounce from here, and if we break above the top of the candlestick for the day, then it is likely that we will start to climb towards the 4800 level above. The 4800 level has been a significant amount of resistance over the last couple of, so therefore think it will be difficult to break above there. However, if we were to do so then it would obviously be a very bullish sign.
investing.com

Stocks Drop As Inflation Rates May Be On The Verge Of Collapsing

Stocks finished the day mostly lower, with the S&P 500 falling by six bps and the Qs finishing lower by 1.3%. It was a reversal day with markets opening decidedly higher and then turning sharply lower following the weaker than expected ISM Manufacturing PMI. Additionally, there was an article in...
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Gives Back Early Gains Against CAD

The US dollar initially rallied against the Canadian dollar during the trading session on Thursday, but as you can see gave up gains near the 1.28 handle. This is not a huge surprise considering what has been going on in the oil market, which of course has a major influence on the Canadian dollar itself. That being said, I believe it is probably only a matter of time before we have to make a bigger decision, but Friday itself is going to be very volatile and dangerous due to the fact that both of these countries are going to be announcing jobs figures. On top of that, the announcements come out simultaneously, so at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time, you can expect a lot of choppy behavior in this market.
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Gold Markets Get Slammed

Gold markets have broken down significantly during the course of the trading session on Thursday, as we have sliced through the $1800 level like it was not even there. Because of this, we are now hanging about the $1785 level, an area that has been supportive more than once in the past. Because of this, it will be interesting to see what happens over the next day or so as we have the jobs number coming out on Friday. This obviously will have a direct effect on the US dollar, and therefore could throw quite a bit of volatility in the gold market.
