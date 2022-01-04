S&P 500 Forecast: Index Finds Buyers After Initial Debt

The Parisian index gapped lower to open up the trading session on Thursday, but then turned around to fill the gap and then turned back around. That being said, the market is looking a little overdone and exhausted, but at this point time I think that any pullback will more than likely offer value that a lot of people will be paying close attention to. This market has been extraordinarily bullish for quite some time, and therefore it makes quite a bit of sense that we need occasional pullback to offer value so more traders will get involved. France has been one of the better performers for a while now, so this should not be a huge surprise.

