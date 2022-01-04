ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Finds Buyers After Initial Debt

dailyforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 pulled back initially on Monday, only to turn around and show signs of life again. Because of this, it looks as if the market is going to try to continue the overall uptrend, which has been rather strong as of late. In fact, you could even make a...

www.dailyforex.com

MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Jerome Powell
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Warns Bitcoin Can Be Bought at Cheaper Prices, Says BTC ‘for Speculators’

Jeffrey Gundlach, billionaire and founder of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, is issuing a warning to investors about Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Yahoo Finance, Gundlach says even though he was bullish on Bitcoin in the past, he’s now more cautious and believes BTC is now for speculators, and it can be purchased later at a discounted price.
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
The Independent

FTSE drops for first time this year as Fed minutes spark sell-off

Traders in Europe gave back some of the gains they made in the first two days of 2022 on Thursday after an update from the US central bank left them worried that it might reduce its Covid support sooner than expected.Markets across the continent fell over the day while in the US indexes were also subdued.European traders were reacting to minutes from the Federal Reserve in which the central bankers said that they might be forced to hike interest rates and start to unwind asset purchases.The minutes, from a meeting held in mid-December, showed that officials are worried about price...
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Falls Into Support Only to Bounce

The NASDAQ has fallen significantly during the trading session on Thursday, but then turned around to show signs of support at the 15,600 level, an area that has been important more than once as of late. That being said, the market is currently consolidating overall and therefore I think is probably only a matter of time before we see buyers jump back in. The resulting candlestick is a hammer, which of course is a candlestick that a lot of people will pay close attention to. Ultimately, if we can break above the top of the candlestick for Thursday, it is technically a bullish sign.
investing.com

Stocks Drop As Inflation Rates May Be On The Verge Of Collapsing

Stocks finished the day mostly lower, with the S&P 500 falling by six bps and the Qs finishing lower by 1.3%. It was a reversal day with markets opening decidedly higher and then turning sharply lower following the weaker than expected ISM Manufacturing PMI. Additionally, there was an article in...
dailyforex.com

CAC Forecast: Index Gaps Lower as France Pulls Back

The Parisian index gapped lower to open up the trading session on Thursday, but then turned around to fill the gap and then turned back around. That being said, the market is looking a little overdone and exhausted, but at this point time I think that any pullback will more than likely offer value that a lot of people will be paying close attention to. This market has been extraordinarily bullish for quite some time, and therefore it makes quite a bit of sense that we need occasional pullback to offer value so more traders will get involved. France has been one of the better performers for a while now, so this should not be a huge surprise.
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Gold Markets Get Slammed

Gold markets have broken down significantly during the course of the trading session on Thursday, as we have sliced through the $1800 level like it was not even there. Because of this, we are now hanging about the $1785 level, an area that has been supportive more than once in the past. Because of this, it will be interesting to see what happens over the next day or so as we have the jobs number coming out on Friday. This obviously will have a direct effect on the US dollar, and therefore could throw quite a bit of volatility in the gold market.
