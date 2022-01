Gold markets have broken down significantly during the course of the trading session on Thursday, as we have sliced through the $1800 level like it was not even there. Because of this, we are now hanging about the $1785 level, an area that has been supportive more than once in the past. Because of this, it will be interesting to see what happens over the next day or so as we have the jobs number coming out on Friday. This obviously will have a direct effect on the US dollar, and therefore could throw quite a bit of volatility in the gold market.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO