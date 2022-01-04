ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natural Gas Forecast: Markets Carve Out Rectangle

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatural gas markets initially fell during the day on Monday but then turned around to show signs of strength again in order to break above the $3.83 level. That being said, the market is still carving out a rather significant rectangle, as we simply have nowhere to be at the moment....

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Continues to See Buyers

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied again during the trading session on Thursday, as we have broken above the $79 level. At this point time, the market still looks as if it is going to be a “buy on the dips” situation, as we have been very bullish for a while, and it is likely that any pullback at this point in time will attract value hunters. Furthermore, it is worth noting that the 50 day EMA is down at the $74.86 level, and it looks as if it is starting to turn higher, showing that we are building up pressure.
TRAFFIC
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Falls Into Support Only to Bounce

The NASDAQ has fallen significantly during the trading session on Thursday, but then turned around to show signs of support at the 15,600 level, an area that has been important more than once as of late. That being said, the market is currently consolidating overall and therefore I think is probably only a matter of time before we see buyers jump back in. The resulting candlestick is a hammer, which of course is a candlestick that a lot of people will pay close attention to. Ultimately, if we can break above the top of the candlestick for Thursday, it is technically a bullish sign.
STOCKS
USD/CAD Forecast: USD Gives Back Early Gains Against CAD

The US dollar initially rallied against the Canadian dollar during the trading session on Thursday, but as you can see gave up gains near the 1.28 handle. This is not a huge surprise considering what has been going on in the oil market, which of course has a major influence on the Canadian dollar itself. That being said, I believe it is probably only a matter of time before we have to make a bigger decision, but Friday itself is going to be very volatile and dangerous due to the fact that both of these countries are going to be announcing jobs figures. On top of that, the announcements come out simultaneously, so at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time, you can expect a lot of choppy behavior in this market.
CURRENCIES
S&P 500 Forecast: Index Has Bounce From 50 Day EMA

The S&P 500 has drifted a little bit lower during the trading session on Thursday to reach down towards the crucial 50 day EMA that currently sits at the 4650 handle. At this point in time, the market looks very likely to bounce from here, and if we break above the top of the candlestick for the day, then it is likely that we will start to climb towards the 4800 level above. The 4800 level has been a significant amount of resistance over the last couple of, so therefore think it will be difficult to break above there. However, if we were to do so then it would obviously be a very bullish sign.
STOCKS
Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies edge lower, but gasoline stockpiles climb

Oil prices finished with a gain on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a sixth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. The EIA report, however, highlighted a sharp decline in oil exports and refined product demand in the U.S., "as the normal seasonal decline in demand during the holiday week was exacerbated by the surge in U.S. COVID cases," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Still, oil largely shrugged off the reported sharp drop in demand and larger-than-expected builds in petroleum product supplies for the week ended Dec. 31 amid a "growing market consensus that the latest wave of COVID and accompanying decline in demand will be short-lived" and growing concerns over OPEC's ability to delivery on their production goals, he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 86 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $77.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
Brazil’s gas market after reform: Exploring the opportunities for natural gas in the industrial sector

In April 2021, the Brazilian president signed the "New Gas Law," a milestone in the country's efforts to promote competition and vertical unbundling. Since then, several developments continue to shape the gas market landscape: more producers sign contracts with local distribution companies (LDCs), additional LNG regasification terminals reach the final investment decision (FID) stage, and a new offshore pipeline is expected to come online soon.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Global Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market Sales, Supply & Demand Analysis | GE Oil & Gas, Clean Energy Fuels, GNC Galileo

Market research on most trending report Global “Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure market state of affairs. The Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Natural Gas Refueling Infrastructure Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
S&P 500 Forecast: Slight Dip to Show Hesitation

The S&P 500 pulled back just a bit on Wednesday, albeit ever so slightly. At this point, it looks as if the market is simply bouncing around between 4700 on the bottom and 4800 on the top. If we can ever break above the 4800 level on a daily close, then that would obviously be a very bullish sign and it could suggest that perhaps we could go much higher, perhaps reaching towards the 5000 level.
STOCKS
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Rallies to Test Top of Overall Range

The euro rallied significantly on Wednesday to reach towards the top of what has been a relatively well-defined trading range. Because of this, I think that the market is trying to front run the jobs number on Friday, perhaps giving us a little bit of a “heads up” on what is about to happen with the euro, and then perhaps even the US dollar itself.
MARKETS
Natural Gas Gains 47% in 2021: Will It Climb Further in 2022?

Natural gas prices rose 4.8% on the last trading day of 2021 to settle at $3.73 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), notching the biggest annual gain in five years. To be precise, the fuel closed out 2021 with a rise of some 47% — its best 12-month performance since 2016 — supported by higher cooling demand in the summer months, hurricane-related disruption in supplies, and a strong liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) export trend.
TRAFFIC
Natural Gas Price Decline Reaches Critical Support!

While several commodities rode strong buying waves to new highs in 2021, some commodities have really cooled off over the past several months. One of them is Natural Gas. And this is our chart in focus today. Looking at the “weekly” chart, you can see that Natty gas went from...
TRAFFIC
WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Price Breaks Short-Term Resistance

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied a bit on Tuesday to show signs of life and break through a very short-term resistance barrier. We have not been able to sustain the move significantly, but it still looks as if we are going to get more bullish pressure. When you look at the chart, it does not take a lot of imagination to suggest that we have just broken above the top of a bullish flag, which is a very bullish sign and could send this market towards the most recent highs near the $85 level.
TRAFFIC
States With the Most Expensive Natural Gas Prices

With winter and cold weather upon us, many consumers will be bearing the burden of increased costs for heating sources like natural gas this year. New data released from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in early December showed a continued rise in inflation, with consumer prices in November rising 6.8% over the prior year. One of the main categories driving inflation overall has been energy, where prices now are up a total of 33.3% over their 2020 levels. While the rate of growth month-to-month has slowed, the cost of utility gas service was 25.1% higher in November than it was one year ago. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased volatility in both demand and supply for energy, and with supply currently lagging behind demand, consumers are facing higher prices as a result.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
S&P 500 Forecast: Challenging the 4800 Level

The S&P 500 rallied on Tuesday to reach towards the 4800 level, but as you can see, we have turned around and fallen as we continue to struggle for footing. That should not be a huge surprise though, because this is the first week of the year and we need to get a little bit of clarity before we put a lot of money to work. The jobs number on Friday will have its influence as well, so this should be relatively straightforward at this point.
STOCKS
GBP/USD Forecast: Bouncing Around the 1.35 Handle

The British pound rallied significantly on Tuesday, breaking above the 1.35 level again. That being said, even though we have rallied significantly, we have not broken free of the resistance in this area, although closing at the very top of the candlestick certainly helps. Just above, we have the 200 day EMA sitting at the 1.3583 level, and it is rapidly coming in focus.
CURRENCIES
Renewable natural gas facility opens in Dunmore

Archaea Energy, a renewable natural gas (RNG) company, successfully started up Project Assai, an RNG facility located at the Keystone Sanitary Landfill in Dunmore, Pa., on Dec. 30. The facility has the world’s highest operational RNG capacity. Inlet capacity is 22,500 standard cubic feet per minute, and it combines landfill...
DUNMORE, PA
Commodities Watchlist: WTI Crude Oil Pullback Levels

With the OPEC huddle going on this week, I’m expecting a bit more volatility for crude oil. Will we see a bullish pullback soon? Check out these areas where buyers might be waiting. WTI Crude Oil: 4-hour. Crude oil has been cruising upwards, forming higher lows and higher highs...
TRAFFIC
WTI Crude Oil: Market Finds Buyers After Initial Debt

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market initially plunged on Monday but found buyers at the 50-day EMA. By turning around the way we have, we ended up forming a bit of a hammer right on an important technical indicator. This is a good-looking candlestick at the right spot, so it is very possible that we will see a bit of a continuation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Gold Forecast: Markets Crushed to Start New Year

The gold market got absolutely hammered on Monday to kick off the trading year. In fact, we had broken out last week in what looked like was going to be a change in overall attitude, perhaps sending gold going much higher, as the $1820 level had been so crucial as far as selling pressure has been concern. However, once the volume came back on Monday it was obvious that gold has nowhere to be.
MARKETS
Liquefied Natural Gas 101

What Are the Differences Between Raw, Compressed, and Liquefied Natural Gas?. Decades ago, the fossil fuel industry figured out how to transport gas by ocean liner, in its quest to open markets beyond the domestic U.S. pipeline network. Its trick—liquefying natural gas—was a boon for energy companies, but it’s been bad for the rest of us. Liquefied natural gas isn’t just the same climate-destroying energy source in a different state of matter—it’s actually worse than ordinary gas. The energy required to chill, ship, and regasify the fossil fuel makes it far more carbon-intensive and increases the potential for leakage of dangerous methane. In addition, locking in this fossil fuel for the coming decades, through massive, long-term infrastructure projects, could make it impossible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

