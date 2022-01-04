ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pound / Canadian Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Stalled by Resistance on Charts

By James Skinner
poundsterlinglive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pound to Canadian Dollar exchange rate’s festive rally was stalled by resistance around 1.7250 on the charts before the new year and may give way to a period of consolidation over the coming days, although Sterling could also be likely to benefit from technical support in the nearby 1.7137...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Dollar#Bank Of Canada#Canadian Currency#Pound Canadian#Sterling#Gbp Cad#Usd Cad#1 2949 52#Asia Fx#Rbc Capital Markets
