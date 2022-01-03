America’s Grandma

Oh, Betty! Dear Betty, sweet Betty, saucy Betty. We always knew the day was coming, but you were so good at helping us pretend it would never get here. And now there you are, all that sparkle and happiness, smiling at us in the checkout line just as we are sad-scrolling through the breaking news of your death on an already bummed-out New Year’s Eve: People magazine, hedging all kinds of bets against the universe, has an issue on the stands touting your 100th birthday in January. It’s so like you, Betty, to get in one last good one. The joke is on them now, along with assuredly terrific newsstand sales. The sorrow, meanwhile, is on us.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO