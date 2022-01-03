ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

America’s Grandma

humaneanimalrescue.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerrier, Pit Bull/Mixed Breed (Medium) Location: HAR East, Dog Adoption Room 2, 9A East Campus. Now that Betty White has vacated her well deserved seat as America's Grandma, we have the perfect heiress to the throne. No one...

humaneanimalrescue.org

Comments / 0

Related
humaneanimalrescue.org

Princess Floofypants

Location: HAR East, Cat Adoption Colonies 2, Cat Colony Room 2 East Campus. Princess Floofypants has a personality as extra as her name! She's going to strut right into your heart and act like she owns the place.A true princess knows her worth and Floofypants understands that she's royalty around here. Princess Floofypants can be a bit particular and spoiled. She knows what she wants and she won't stop until she gets it. She would probably do best in a home without small children. She is declawed so it will be necessary that she remain indoors at all times. She wouldn't allow her precious paws to get dirty outside anyway. Come meet Princess today and take home some royalty today!
PETS
IndieWire

Betty White, Prolific Actress and Everyone’s Favorite Grandma, Dies at 99

Five-time Primetime Emmy Award winner, game show panelist and prolific actress Betty White has passed away at the age of 99. Long the subject of internet death hoaxes, the actress’ death was confirmed by her her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas. White was the last living member of “The Golden Girls,” which ran from 1985 to 1992. She played good girl Rose Nylund opposite Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty. The popular sitcom, which has continued to run on various channels in syndication, spawned a one-season spin-off starring White called “The Golden Palace” in 1992. Working well into her late...
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Least Drunk City

The CDC devotes a fair amount of research to what it calls “Excessive Alcohol Use.” It does so because of the terrible toll it takes on Americans both in terms of their health and financially. Excessive alcohol use is divided into three categories, according to the CDC: Binge drinking, defined as consuming 4 or more […]
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS News

Betty White famously loved animals. Fans are taking up the #BettyWhiteChallenge to donate to animal shelters in her honor.

When television icon Betty White died on New Year's Eve, she left behind a legacy of joy. Social media was flooded with positive messages about the actress, many remembering White for her two passions: acting and animals. Now, social media users are spreading the #BettyWhiteChallenge, which encourages people to donate to animal shelters in White's honor.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
Anchorage Daily News

Goodbye to Betty White, popular culture’s beloved (and saucy) great-grandma

Oh, Betty! Dear Betty, sweet Betty, saucy Betty. We always knew the day was coming, but you were so good at helping us pretend it would never get here. And now there you are, all that sparkle and happiness, smiling at us in the checkout line just as we are sad-scrolling through the breaking news of your death on an already bummed-out New Year’s Eve: People magazine, hedging all kinds of bets against the universe, has an issue on the stands touting your 100th birthday in January. It’s so like you, Betty, to get in one last good one. The joke is on them now, along with assuredly terrific newsstand sales. The sorrow, meanwhile, is on us.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Let's Eat Grandma Give Us Their New Year's Resolutions

As far as holiday music goes, Mariah Carey has a lock on Christmas, Adam Sandler has Hanukkah and the "Monster Mash" is almost synonymous with Halloween — but, apart from "Auld Lang Syne" which is almost definitely in the public domain, New Year's is still pretty much up for grabs. Well, at least it was until Let's Eat Grandma entered the conversation.
CELEBRITIES
Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Dog Adoption#Animals
musictimes.com

Mystery Behind Jessie Lee Daniels Cause of Death: Force MDs Vocal Member Was 57

Another member from the Force MDs, Jessie Lee Daniels, also known as "Jessie D," reportedly passed away at the age of 57, as confirmed by his management team. The Force MDs' official Facebook account posted an update saying, "To one hell of a entertainer "Jessie D" of legendary Force MDs. He ate, sleep [sic] and breathe music everyday. Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!!"
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
FIRST For Women

Queen Elizabeth Is in Mourning Again: Two of Her Ladies-in-Waiting Have Died

December was a difficult month for Queen Elizabeth, and not just because it was her first Christmas without her beloved husband, Prince Philip. As the 95-year-old monarch celebrated a quiet holiday, she also mourned the loss of two ladies-in-waiting. Ann Fortune Fitzroy, the Dowager Duchess of Grafton, died on December 3, and Diana Maxwell, Dowager Lady Farnham, died on December 29. The Duchess of Grafton was 101 and Lady Farnham was 90.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Sacramento

Summer Gonzalez, CEO Of Sacramento-Area Chain Kiki’s Chicken Place, Dies From COVID-19

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The owner of Kiki’s Chicken Place has died from COVID-19. Summer Gonzalez was the co-CEO and co-creator of the Sacramento-based fried chicken restaurant chain. She died early Friday morning after a week-long battle with the virus, the company said in a statement. “To even conjure those words in this announcement is incredibly heartbreaking as we understand what Summer’s impact is on her family, community, and loved ones,” the restaurant chain said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KiKi's Chicken Place (@kikischickenplace) Kiki’s opened its first location 2015, but quickly expanded to a dozen other locations across the Sacramento area as well as a roaming food truck. Gonzalez leaves behind her husband of 25 years, Santiago, as well as four children.
SACRAMENTO, CA
bravotv.com

James Kennedy Shares a “Special” Update on His Life

James Kennedy is sharing a peek into his trip back to London. The Vanderpump Rules cast member recently took to Instagram to post several snapshots from his recent getaway, calling the overseas trip “very nostalgic.”. On January 7, James offered a glimpse into his visit to Richmond, London on...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy