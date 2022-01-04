ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Breezy Mediterranean summer inspiration in California

Cover picture for the articleWe're dreaming of golden sunshine today as we return to work on this cold grey January morning. Join us in transporting to a stunning Mediterranean style mansion nestled in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains in California, where a warm sea breeze brings joy and romance to this beautiful wedding...

Step Inside A Cool, California-Inspired Home In The Heart Of Toronto

Toronto-based designer Montana Labelle had a very specific vision for Project Pears, a semi-detached home on Pears Avenue on the edge of Yorkville. She wanted to create a calm, west-coast design that was minimal yet comfortable. “The clients love traveling to California, and they wanted to bring that feeling to Toronto,” says Montana. “We wanted an almost hotel-like feeling; to make it their oasis in the middle of the city.”
California

Tasting Note: Aromatic, with floral and ripe berry and cherry fruit notes, this harmonious Champagne shows a zesty underpinning and a creamy mousse. Fresh and mouthwatering throughout, showing hints of chopped almond, Meyer lemon peel and pastry dough. Offers a lingering finish loaded with fragrant spice and graphite accents. Disgorged June 2018. Drink now through 2029. 400 cases imported.
Relaxed summer wedding with peach flowers in Denver, Colorado

We love a wedding that feels effortless, relaxed and full of fun and that's exactly what we're sharing today. Of course, a lot of work goes on behind the scenes to achieve this idyll, but keeping these priorities in mind goes a long way to creating a beautiful stress-free day. Kara and Jacques celebrated at his family home in Cherry Hills Village, Denver, in a gorgeous summer soirée designed by Banks & Leaf and captured by Colorado wedding photographer, Clancey.
DENVER, CO
Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hailey Bieber’s Deep Green Eyeliner Is Party Season Goals

Christmas parties might be getting canceled, but even Omicron can’t stop a stellar festive beauty look. Proving this point is Hailey Bieber, who recently enjoyed a short stay in London during which she showed off his-and-hers couple style with Justin and, more importantly, paid a visit to make-up artist Nikki Wolff.
CELEBRITIES
Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Socks and Sandals Trend This Year

It may be a new year but Kendall Jenner is sticking to one of her favorite footwear trends: socks with sandals. The supermodel was spotted leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a cozy post-workout look complete with socks and black shearling-lined Birketnstock Arizona sandals. The slip-on style, which comes in other colorways, goes for $150 on revolve.com and features a suede upper, an anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed and a real dyed lamb shearling lining. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was seen in the same buckled sandals while out and about the day after Christmas. From her socks up, Jenner donned black leggings and a camel-colored fleece half-zip pullover sweatshirt with a classic stand-up collar. She pulled the casual outfit together with ease, adding a black headband, sunglasses and a black bag slung over her shoulder. Fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber has also been one to rock the socks-and-sandals combo trend. In fact, she’s been photographed wearing the exact same, extra-comfortable Birkenstocks as Kendall. Shop the look. Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal, $150; revolve.com Roam Fuzzy Prism Slide, $132; revolve.com Cotton On Rex Faux Fur Double Buckle Slide, $35; cottonon.com Scroll through the gallery to check out Kendall Jenner’s style evolution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
EPCOT Dumps Beloved Park Feature

EPCOT fans are disappointed that they can no longer hear the unique soundtrack that played in certain areas of the park. Earlier this week, EPCOT removed several music loops in the "World Nature" area of the park, scrapping the unique soundtracks that played outside of the now shuttered Innoventions area and the area outside of The Land pavilion. The music loops were replaced by a new medley of tunes introduced last year to greet fans into the park. While the previous music loops had been around for decades and featured unique compositions and music, the new music loop features licensed music selected to "set the stage for exploration, celebration, and discovery."
MUSIC
La La Anthony Models a Sultry Winter White Look With Sky-High, Lugged-Sole Booties

La La Anthony took to Instagram on Thursday night to show off an eye-catching winter look. The TV personality and actress, who has become known for her chic shoe style and impressive sneaker collection, posted two photos of herself modeling a creamy white and nude outfit with sultry cut-out details and matching booties featuring a sky-high heel. The eBay partner donned a white curve-hugging turtleneck jumpsuit with an off-white overcoat on top and lug-sole lace-up ankle boots in the same ivory colorway. Anthony accessorized with pink-tinted shades and a white Chanel bag, which she wore around her neck like a long necklace. ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Who is Riko Shibata and how old is she?

RIKO Shibata is the fifth wife of acclaimed actor Nicolas Cage. Shibata and Cage were married in February of 2021. Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata walk in New York City in 2020Credit: The Mega Agency. Who is Riko Shibata?. Riko Shibata, who is 27, is the wife of movie star...
CELEBRITIES
Mary J. Blige Goes Wild in Leopard Jumpsuit & Knee-High Saint Laurent Boots at Sexy Fish Miami Launch Party

Mary J. Blige showed off her standout style over the weekend on Dec. 11 in while helping to launch Sexy Fish Miami, a high-end Asian-fusion seafood restaurant that originated in London. As the star of the evening, the renowned singer performed some of her chart-topping hits, including “Just Fine,” “Family Affair” and her new single, “Amazing.” Blige arrived wearing a one-shoulder leopard print Halpern jumpsuit. She pulled her lustrous locs up into a high loose bun and accessorized with large hoop earrings, three diamond necklaces, bracelets and several silver diamond rings. The “Power Book II: Ghost” star finished off her look with...
MIAMI, FL
We Found a Designer-Like Collection at Walmart That Will Amaze Your Friends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Of all the places to shop for trendy clothing and expensive-looking pieces, Walmart isn’t necessarily top of mind. But to our surprise, we actually found a collection that’s seriously designer-looking! The pieces come from a well-known New York City-based boutique: Back in the late 1990s, Scoop NYC first opened its doors and soon became the go-to place to shop the best brands. If you wanted to know what was in, you would hop on the subway and head directly to Scoop NYC.
APPAREL
Cardi B Rocks $65 Maxi Dress for Christmas Photoshoot

Cardi B rocked a surprisingly affordable find for a holiday photoshoot this season. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, wore a $65 maxi dress from JLUXLABEL while posing for photos in front of the Christmas tree. She paired the dress with dangling silver earrings and a bright red manicure, and styled her hair in a sweeping updo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION

