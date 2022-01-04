ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revived Witch Review

By Neil Olson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevived Witch is a turn-based RPG with light puzzle-solving elements. The basic premise for this RPG is simple, if not a bit clichéd. One plays as an amnesiac witch who explores a mysterious tower to save the world and regain her memories. To aid her, she has various companions called “dolls”...

