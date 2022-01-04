ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Florida hospital closes labor and delivery unit due to omicron staffing shortages

NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Holy Cross Health Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., temporarily closed...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 14

Bently Banfield
3d ago

tell me why this virus is worst here in the states,then it was In Africa?Is it because the politicians here are shouting,it's the wolf,again.I'm so sick of this government.

Reply(1)
4
Smoke_crack_w_Hunter
3d ago

maybe you shouldn't be firing people over vaccine mandates. healthcare workers were the heroes a year ago and now they're on employed. what a messed up country

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Omicron forces crippling closures for small businesses

Small businesses have taken hit after hit since the start of the pandemic. They’ve dealt with forced closures during lockdown, Covid-related restrictions on capacity, unruly customers and worker shortages. Now, as the omicron variant spreads and Covid cases again rise, businesses are dealing with a crippling shortage of staff.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Hospital#Labor And Delivery#Omicron#Holy Cross#Covid#Wtvj
NBC News

Why is there no Covid vaccine mandate for America's airlines?

This week, I canceled a trip. I did so not because I was worried I was going to catch SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, while I was at my destination — I was going somewhere where I could avoid indoor restaurants and other high-risk locations — but because I was worried about catching the virus on the plane or in the airport, and then getting stuck out of town indefinitely with a largely preventable illness.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

NBC News

259K+
Followers
36K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy