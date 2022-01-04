Florida hospital closes labor and delivery unit due to omicron staffing shortages
The Holy Cross Health Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., temporarily closed...www.nbcnews.com
tell me why this virus is worst here in the states,then it was In Africa?Is it because the politicians here are shouting,it's the wolf,again.I'm so sick of this government.
maybe you shouldn't be firing people over vaccine mandates. healthcare workers were the heroes a year ago and now they're on employed. what a messed up country
