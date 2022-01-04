Diana Shipping (DSX) Announces Distribution Date for Previously Announced OceanPal Inc. Spin-Off

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED), one of the largest specialty ecommerce players in the U.S. household appliances market, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $25 million of its outstanding shares of common stock in the open market, in accordance with all applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company’s decision to repurchase its shares, as well as the timing of such repurchases, will depend on a variety of factors that include ongoing assessments of the Company’s capital needs, obtaining requisite senior lender consent, market conditions and the price of the Company’s common stock, and other corporate considerations, as determined by management. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO