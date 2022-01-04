ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diana Shipping (DSX) Announces Distribution Date for Previously Announced OceanPal Inc. Spin-Off

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Announces Acquisition of Rabbit Breeding and Supply Business of Robinson Services Inc.

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) (the "Company", "We", "Our" or "Inotiv"), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, today announced the acquisition of the rabbit breeding and supply business of Robinson Services Inc. ("RSI"), a North Carolina-based provider of high-quality animal models.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Announces Preliminary Results of Previously Announced Tender Offer

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) ("Corcept"), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of cortisol, today announced the preliminary results of its previously announced tender offer to purchase up to 10,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at a price not greater than $23.75 nor less than $20.75 per share, in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest (the "Tender Offer"), which expired one minute after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 15, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) Announces $25M Share Buyback

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED), one of the largest specialty ecommerce players in the U.S. household appliances market, today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $25 million of its outstanding shares of common stock in the open market, in accordance with all applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company's decision to repurchase its shares, as well as the timing of such repurchases, will depend on a variety of factors that include ongoing assessments of the Company's capital needs, obtaining requisite senior lender consent, market conditions and the price of the Company's common stock, and other corporate considerations, as determined by management. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Truist Securities Upgrades Hexcel Corp. (HXL) to Buy

Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli upgraded Hexcel Corp. (NYSE: HXL) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Upgrades Box, Inc. (BOX) to Sector Perform

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria upgraded Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (VCKA) Extends Timeline to Complete Business Combination

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (Nasdaq: VCKAU, VCKA, VCKAW), a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced today that it has extended the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Outbrain Inc (OB) to Buy

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill upgraded Outbrain Inc (NASDAQ: OB) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Upgrades Baxter International (BAX) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis upgraded Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Coursera Inc (COUR) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan upgraded Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC. Filed by: MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) January 7, 2022. Momentive Global Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BMO Capital Downgrades Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) to Market Perform

BMO Capital analyst John Kim downgraded Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Upgrades CVR Energy (CVI) to Outperform

Wolfe Research analyst Sam Margolin upgraded CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend; 1.2% Yield

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, or $1.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 27, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Couchbase Inc (BASE) NDR Confirms Return to >30% Growth is Occurring - Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron reiterated an Outperform rating and $44.00 price target on Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ: BASE) hosted CFO Greg ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

