Cris Rivera wasn’t always a cannabis user. But when he witnessed its lasting effects firsthand, he recognized the need to understand its full scope, and began to dig deeper. “For me, it’s twofold,” Rivera said. “There’s a very real personal connection I have with cannabis. My father, before he passed away from cancer, I saw the benefits it had for him as a patient. The relief from cancer, as well as improving his appetite, gave him a better quality of life.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO