Fire of Love, Sara Dosa’s upcoming documentary about volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft, will feature Miranda July as its narrator. The doc, set to premiere in the U.S. doc competition section at the Sundance Film Festival, tells the story of the French scientists through rare archival footage. The Kraffts captured the spectacular imagery of volcanoes and died in a volcanic explosion doing the very thing that brought them together. “The first time I watched a cut of the movie I wondered why exactly I was crying, but when I met Sara Dosa it immediately became clear that it wasn’t just the incredible...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO