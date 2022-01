LTC price failed to test crucial support after a triple bottom. RSI indicates neutrality with a hint of bearish signals for the coin. LTC price broke out of a consolidation zone and is now in a new zone with support at $ 104. The support at $ 104 is strong as this is a support that is over 7 months old. The coin was trading between $ 144 and $ 165 for the entire month of December. After forming a triple bottom the coin broke from the zone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) signals neutrality for the coin with a hint of bearishness, as the signal line is above the RSI indicator. Traders can keep the coin on their watchlists and wait for apt support/resistance prices to place their trades.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO