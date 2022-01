Before we jump in so you can lay some wagers at your local betting outfit, let’s look back at 2021 and review our picks. First, and clearly a winner, M&A was on fire with record-breaking transactions, Casper was the unicorn implosion we expected, users are taking back their privacy and robots are slowly taking over jobs people don’t want. However, we missed a few as well, for example, surveillance technologies had no impact on user behavior, and the new Masterclass for founders never actually happened so we give ourselves a solid B- from a year ago. We can and do better, just watch. So, what lies ahead in 2022! Without further ado:

