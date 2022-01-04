ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX plans Jan 6 Starlink launch

By Chris Forrester
Advanced Television
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk’s SpaceX is planning to launch a batch of Starlink satellites this week. The launch, subject to the usual weather considerations, is scheduled for 16:49 EST (21.49 GMT), with a backup time available at 18:47 EST (23.47 GMT) on January 6th....

advanced-television.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

SpaceX's Starlink Internet Service Has More Than 145,000 Users So Far

SpaceX said on Thursday that its Starlink satellite internet service now has more than 145,000 users in 25 countries worldwide. That's an increase of about 5,000 users from early November — a marked slowdown in the service's growth. Elon Musk's company had previously said that Starlink user growth has...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

SpaceX begins 2022 with a bang! Elon Musk's rocket company carries out its first successful launch of the new year as it sends 49 Starlink satellites into orbit despite criticisms of clogging up space

SpaceX has sent another 49 Starlink satellites into orbit, despite criticisms of the company that it is clogging up space with its equipment. Elon Musk's firm launched its 35th batch of Starlink satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center, Florida at 16:49 EST (21:49 GMT) Thursday (January 6).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Falcon 9 Launches 49 Starlink Satellites From Florida

SpaceX launched 49 Starlink satellites into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 on Thursday, marking the start of the 2022 orbital launch campaign. The booster lifted off at 4:49 p.m. EST from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpaceX has now launched 1,944 satellites into orbit...
FLORIDA STATE
theedgemarkets.com

After Starlink satellites’ irregular operations, SpaceX’s connection with US military arouses concerns — Global Times

(Jan 6): The two near-misses between the Starlink satellites by the US' SpaceX and the China Space Station, caused by the Starlink satellites' descent into lower orbits without advance notice, have caused anger among the Chinese public and attracted greater attention from the international community. SpaceX and its founder Elon Musk haven't made any public response specific to the incidents and China's concern over them, Global Times wrote.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
UPI News

Flurry of SpaceX launches to begin Thursday in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to kick off a surge in launch activity Thursday with a Starlink launch from Florida heading south along the state's coastline. Five SpaceX missions may launch in the next month on the southern polar trajectory, flying closer to the Florida coast toward Miami than most launches, according to the U.S. Space Force.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

China plans space station completion, many launches in 2022

China has recommitted itself to completing its orbiting space station by the end of the year and says it is planning more than 40 launches for 2022, putting it roughly level with the United States Launches would include those of two Shenzhou crewed missions, two Tianzhou cargo spacecraft and the station’s additional two modules, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday, citing a recent announcement by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation known as CASC. Named Mengtian and Wentian, the science modules will join the Tianhe core module that is currently home to a three-person crew. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Starlink 4 5#Vp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
SpaceNews.com

Starlink’s head of India resigns as SpaceX refunds preorders

TAMPA, Fla. — Starlink’s lead executive in India said he resigned Friday for personal reasons, a month after the country’s government ordered SpaceX to stop preselling the satellite broadband service until it gives regulatory approval. “I have stepped down as Country Director and Chairman of the Board...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Redorbit.com

Google Cloud Signs Deal for Access to SpaceX’s Starlink

Google Cloud announced a deal to enable SpaceX to use its infrastructure to track Starlink ground stations through Google Cloud’s datacenter properties. This will enable the secure, low-latency, and reliable delivery of data from Starlink’s satellite constellation to locations at the network edge through Google Cloud. Users of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

China's Tianhe space station module dodged SpaceX Starlink satellites twice this year

China moved its Tianhe space station module twice this year to avoid SpaceX Starlink internet satellites, and the nation apparently isn't too happy about it. Chinese officials filed a note with the United Nations (UN) earlier this month explaining that Starlink spacecraft had two "close encounters" with Tianhe this year, both of them occurring when astronauts were aboard the module.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy launch delayed until at least March 2022

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced today that the Final Programmatic Environmental Assessment has been delayed until February 28, 2022. This places the orbital launch attempt in March 2022 at the earliest. SpaceX and the FAA have been working towards finalizing the Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) for launching Starship and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
teslarati.com

SpaceX’s first orbital Starship launch runs into more FAA delays

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says it’s at least two months behind schedule on an environmental review that must be completed before SpaceX will be allowed to attempt the first orbital Starship launch attempts. In mid-November, the FAA revealed plans to complete SpaceX’s “SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Launch Vehicle...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Space business: The final (profitable) frontier

The snub-nosed craft resembles a shuttle-airplane mashup, and is the latest entrant in a  profit-seeking push with staggering potential -- and risks -- for humans to visit, work or even live in space. The display of technology like the life-size model "Dream Chaser" ship at the CES tech show in Las Vegas is a sharp signal that the commercial space era is upon us. Experts see a path for companies to power an unprecedented era of rapid advances, but with the near certain peril that space disasters will occur and lives will be lost. Sierra Space, a subsidiary of private aerospace contractor Sierra Nevada Corp., plans to have the 30-foot (nine-meter) "Dream Chaser" flying missions this year, making the reusable spacecraft key to its off-Earth ambitions.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy