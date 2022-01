Three new games will be available for PlayStation Plus subscribers to download in January, providing three free titles for a limited time. Each month, PlayStation Plus subscribers have access to a couple of free games that they can download for a limited time. These games are theirs for as long as they maintain a PlayStation Plus subscription, allowing long-term subscribers to build a decent game library. And 2022 is starting with a bang since PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to download three free games throughout January.

