How the Hong Kong Divas have taken everyone by surprise

With its dramatic foliage and long-blooming colorful flowers, the Hong Kong orchid tree (Bauhinia × blakeana) makes a very striking specimen planting in warm, arid climates. Though it is not a true orchid, the shape and rich colors of the flowers are reminiscent of orchids. The tree was first discovered by French missionaries on the western coast of Hong Kong and is the official tree of the island. These beautiful tropical trees are often referred to as evergreens, but in truth they’re deciduous and drop their leaves in late winter before forming spring buds. They have large butterfly-shaped leaves, and produce large, delicate-looking but sturdy blooms in shades of purple and rose pink, sometimes with some white variegation. At 6 inches across, the blooms are twice the size of other orchid tree flowers. The flowers of the Hong Kong orchid tree last from November through the end of March, at a time when there aren’t many trees flowering in the winter landscape.

GARDENING ・ 3 DAYS AGO