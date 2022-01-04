ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volta Trucks partners with HERE Technologies to deliver a tailored last-mile electric vehicle navigation system featuring what3words

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CES 2022 – Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has confirmed that the forthcoming Volta Zero will feature integrated navigation services from HERE...

www.streetinsider.com

Inside Indiana Business

Thor Partners on Electric Drive System Development

Elkhart-based Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a vehicle technology company based in Germany. Thor says the partners will focus on the continued joint development of a high-voltage electric drive system for towable recreational vehicles. The goal for the project is...
dbusiness.com

Volta Trucks Enters Engineering Phase for All-electric Volta Zero Models

Sweden’s Volta Trucks, which has three facilities in Michigan, confirmed that it has entered the engineering phase for its 7.5- and 12-ton model electric heavy-duty trucks. Designed by Volta Trucks’ partner, Astheimer Design in Warwick, U.K., the new full-electric vehicles will bear a close visual relationship to the larger 16-ton vehicle that launched in September 2020 and debuted in its production-ready design in November 2021.
thedallasnews.net

Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Market: Study Navigating The Future Growth Outlook | Exicom Power Solutions, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Eon Electric

Ample Market Research gives excellent assurance of the report, integrated from various professional and trusted sources. Global Electric Vehicle Ecosystem report 2020, offers significant knowledge about market players, segments, revenue, profit, restrain, share, size, etc. Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Report analysis is done on the basis of quality content assurance and from highly educated and experienced analyst. While providing and collecting Electric Vehicle Ecosystem information for the report, many of the circumstances have been taken care of to get the best at high-quality data and particular knowledge of the market in upcoming years (forecast).
freightwaves.com

Udelv, Ree and Lightning eMotors unveil last-mile delivery vehicles

When it was called the Consumer Electronics Show, the annual Las Vegas trade show was about personal electronics innovations, but in recent years CES has transitioned into the future of mobility. This year’s show is no different, with several companies this week introducing the latest vehicle technologies designed to optimize last-mile delivery.
gmauthority.com

Former GM Partner Nikola Receives Order For 10 Electric Semi Trucks

Nikola, the troubled start-up company that General Motors had previously planned to acquire an equity stake in, has received an order for 10 of its battery-electric Nikola Tre semi-trucks. Illinois-based trucking company Heniff Transportation Systems announced this week it had placed an order for 10 Nikola Tre trucks to be...
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
The Verge

Rivian’s 400-mile electric vehicles delayed to 2023

Rivian is telling customers that it won’t be building R1T pickup trucks with the “Max pack” battery option until 2023, as it’ll be prioritizing ones with the standard “large” battery pack for production throughout next year (via Electrek). In an email attributed to CEO RJ Scaringe, the company says it will work on orders for the higher-trim “Adventure Package” trucks with the regular battery first, and that the lower-end “Explorer Package” and bigger battery will come later.
CleanTechnica

Lying Liars & The Lies They Tell About Electric Cars

Electric cars are popping up everywhere. In 2012, the Tesla Model S and Nissan LEAF were curiosities. Today, the US marketplace is brimming with EVs from Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, and Volvo, with GM and Nissan set to join the party later this year. In China, there are more electric car brands and models than you can shake a stick at and in Europe, PSA Group and Stellantis offer more electric car models. Even Toyota appears poised to drop its hydrogen fuel cell plans and hop on the EV bandwagon — at long last.
aithority.com

Danavation Technologies Partners With Unoretail To Install Digital Smart Labels Into Impulsora, Mexico’s Largest Distributor Of Electrical And Lighting Equipment

Partnership with Unoretail represents Danavation’s first entry into Mexico. Full installation of Digital Smart Labels™ to be completed by end of February 2022 within the first Impulsora location. Stage being set for a full 12-location roll out into a different Impulsora retail store every other month following this...
aithority.com

Electric Last Mile Solutions Announces Product And Tech Exhibit At CES

ELMS to showcase all-electric Urban Delivery and Urban Utility commercial vehicles and its ELMS Air telematics solution. CEO James Taylor and ELMS executive leadership on-site to discuss fleet tech solutions and commercial vehicle capabilities. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. a pioneer of electric and intelligent mobility solutions for commercial vehicle...
aithority.com

Our Next Energy (ONE) Battery Powers Electric Vehicle 752 Miles Without Charging

Our Next Energy, Inc. (ONE), a Michigan battery technology company, has demonstrated a proof-of-concept battery that powered an electric vehicle 752 miles without recharging. The vehicle completed a road test across Michigan in late December with an average speed of 55 mph. The results were validated by a third party using a vehicle dynamometer where the test vehicle, a Tesla Model S retrofitted with an experimental battery, achieved 882 miles at 55 mph.
Carscoops

Kenworth’s New Electric Truck Has Up To 670 HP And A 150-Mile Range

Kenworth has unveiled an all-electric truck at the CES dubbed the T680E which is featured in the PACCAR Innovations booth exhibit. The truck has been designed for pickup and delivery services, as well as regional haul and drayage applications, and is available as a day cab as either a tractor or straight truck in a 6×4 axle configuration.
