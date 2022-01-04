ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.Korea’s conservatives falter in election race over blunders, internal strife

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) – Deepening internal strife and a series of political blunders are throwing the campaign of the leading presidential candidate from South Korea’s opposition into disarray, sending his poll numbers nose-diving and giving a boost to rivals. Yoon Suk-yeol https://www.reuters.com/world/china/skoreas-ex-top-prosecutor-challenge-moons-party-2022-presidential-election-2021-11-05, the flag bearer of the conservative...

