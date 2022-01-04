ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy parliament to begin voting for new head of state on Jan. 24

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) -The Italian parliament will convene on Jan. 24 to begin voting for a new head of state to replace the outgoing Sergio Mattarella, the chief of the lower house of parliament ruled on Tuesday. The election of a new president of the republic may have major repercussions...

