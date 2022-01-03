Water leak quickly repaired by city

HARRISON, Idaho - The City of Harrison has issued a boil water advisory after discovering significant murkiness in the drinking water distribution system. Currently, there has been no drop in pressure of the system. However, according to the release sent out, "A drop in/loss of water pressure creates conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through backflow, by backpressure, or back-siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the drinking water may contain disease-causing organisms."

HARRISON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO