Back on January 2, girl group EVERGLOW held a fan meeting in light of their 3rd mini album 'Return of the Girl' promotions. On this day, the EVERGLOW members decided to respectfully greet their fans for the New Year. Out of the 6 EVERGLOW members, 5 of them bowed down to fans on their hands and knees in the traditional Korean greeting of keun jeol. However, member Yiren, the team's only Chinese member, did not bow in the Korean method, and instead greeted fans with a traditional-style Chinese greeting of putting one's hands together.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO