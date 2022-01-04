Paulander USA. Vam Diest Beer Ending Relationship

ASTORIA, OREGON – Buoy Beer Company released their 2022 beer calendar of year-round, rotating, and specialty beers. Pacific Pale, a new recipe launched in Fall 2021, joined the year-round can lineup fitting in well amongst the Czech Pilsner, Buoy IPA, and Cream Ale favorites. Rotating 12oz cans will include Dunkel Lager, Helles Lager, and introduce NW Red into the July-October schedule while 16oz seasonal cans and draft availabilities will include Baltic Porter, Another IPA, Kölsch, and Strong Gale. Speciality bottles will include the fifth year of Love, Lost at Sea to be released in February and the fourth bottling of Decapitator scheduled for November; the Foeder series will be in 2023. Buoy Beer will also add a rotating lager series packaged in 16oz cans, beginning in March.
Comments / 0