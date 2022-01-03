ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mrs Janine Carter

I’m thinking we could be seeing the final big break up of Linda and Mick and Janine becoming the new Mrs Carter. Producers obviously wanted Janine as Landlady of the Vic but weren’t willing to axe Danny to make that happen. This gives us the best of...

EastEnders' Janine Butcher makes shock new move after Mick rejection

EastEnders spoilers follow. Janine Butcher will continue her plotting over Mick Carter after their Christmas kiss in EastEnders. Christmas has seen Janine stoop to a new low by trying to steal Mick away from an absent Linda with a kiss underneath the mistletoe, but soap bosses have now confirmed Mick will reject her advances.
EastEnders' Janine Butcher sinks even lower by tricking Linda Carter

EastEnders spoilers follow. Janine Butcher has sunk even lower by tricking Linda Carter in EastEnders. Kellie Bright made a one-off return from maternity leave in Tuesday's EastEnders double bill, following Janine's attempts to seduce Mick over the festive period. This week's awkwardness with Janine had Mick scrambling to get in...
EE: Is Janine genuinely in love with Mick?

Do you think Janine is really in love with Mick or is just using him to get closer to the Vic or maybe a bit of both? I think the middle option all the way because Janine uses everyone (including her own child as she did on Christmas day), but either way her actions last night were despicable.
EastEnders reveals aftermath of Janine's Linda manipulation

EastEnders spoilers follow. New EastEnders images reveal a troubled and pensive Mick Carter, as Janine Butcher continues with her mission to break up his already rocky marriage to Linda. In recent weeks, EastEnders fans have watched Janine attempt to seduce Mick with little to no luck – with the Walford...
Kellie Bright
EE - Does EE see Sam Strike as Johnny Carter

Because when Nance was showing Linda the family photo on the projector, it had Johnny on it played by sam. The recast Johnny is pretty forgettable to be fair; but yes it didn’t go unnoticed when I watched as well. Sam will never return so I would expect another...
Zack Hudson

I absolutely adore this character. I can’t believe how well he’s fitted into EastEnders since he arrived, it’s like he’s been there for years. I loved the scene a few days ago where he was trying to comfort Linda, really showed how much he loves Nancy, I hope they get back together eventually.
Real-Life Duo Splits

Chad Duell (Michael, GH) and Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R), who tied the knot on October 23, have quietly called it quits. The duo got engaged earlier this year on Valentine’s Day, then had a star-studded, “Till Death”-themed wedding that was attended by a host of their co-stars. They dated for five years prior to marrying.
EastEnders return for upcoming storyline (spoilers)

Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a38658134/eastenders-spoilers-pam-coker-return-confirmed/. Pam Coker is returning for a short guest stint, in the aftermath of a homophobic attack carried out by Aaron’s far-right group which takes place tonight (4th January) on Ben, Callum, Ash, Eve & Stacey. This could be an interesting story, and it’ll trigger memories for Ben who...
Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
Suni Lee's Boyfriend, Jaylin Smith, Is a Star in His Own Right

People are buzzing about Suni Lee's new relationship, but inquiring minds really want to know more about her boyfriend, Jaylin Smith. The Olympic gymnast made her new relationship Instagram official in December after she posted a few photos of the two together, but drew criticism shortly after from the Hmong American community for dating a Black man.
This is what Archie and Lilibet call their mother Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet insight into her family's dynamic as she and her husband Prince Harry released their Christmas card last week. The message on the photocard revealed what Harry and Meghan's two-year-old son Archie, and his baby sister Lilibet, will grow up calling their parents – Mama and Papa.
Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
Nicolas Cage comments on Alec Baldwin's deadly 'Rust' shooting: 'Know what the procedure is'

Nicolas Cage commented on the deadly "Rust" shooting and shared his thoughts on an actor’s responsibility to be responsible with firearms on movie sets. The death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the indie-Western movie sparked a debate in Hollywood about whether real guns have any place on a movie set in an age where it is so easy to use fake guns and add things like muzzle flare in post-production.
Ashley Graham Just Gave Birth to Twin Boys 2 Years After Welcoming Her 1st Child With Her Husband

Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter,...
Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Kanye West Looks 'Desperate' Going on Dates With Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian is on a romantic vacation with her Saturday Night Live sweetie, Pete Davidson, not having a care in the world. But don’t think she doesn’t have an opinion on her ex-husband Kanye West and his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The SKIMS founder reportedly isn’t buying what West is selling because she thinks it’s just a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to a U.S. Sun insider. No one can forget that just a short six weeks ago, the rapper was professing his love to Kardashian, saying he “needs to be back home” with his four children with Kim,...
Diane Kruger Says Jessica Chastain 'Made Sure' The 355 Actresses All Got 'Paid the Same'

Diane Kruger says her The 355 costar and producer Jessica Chastain ensured parity among the female co-leads of the action film. The star told Women's Health about training for the spy movie, which sees her as a German agent who teams up with elite spies from countries around the world to take down a common enemy. The cast also features Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz and Bingbing Fan, Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramírez.
