Valor Legends is the latest strategy idle RPG by Century Games Pte. Ltd. The game lets players collect unique heroes to reclaim the Oasis. It will take a player on an amazing adventure in the Oasis to fight the Shadow forces. In the game, Runes are one of the crucial cornerstone elements of the gameplay that can make your heroes stronger and gain unique skills. However, the runes are unlocked way later in the game and get added to your combat system in the mid to end-game phase. In this Valor Legends guide, we will discuss how to get more Runes easily in the game and progress faster.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO