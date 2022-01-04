ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alibaba (BABA) option implied volatility ticks lower

 3 days ago

Motley Fool

3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Soar 61% to 99% in 2022, According to Wall Street

Sea Limited could nearly double in 2022 from momentum in gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments. Teladoc could soar 77% with both near-term catalysts and tremendous long-term growth prospects. MercadoLibre has an upside potential of 61% as the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets expand. No one really knows how much...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Roblox (RBLX) options active as shares sell off 6.5%

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) January weekly call option implied volatility is at 128, January is at 77; compared to its 52-week range of 46 to 131 after Reuters reported the removal of its China app to build new version. Call put ratio 1.1 calls to 1 put.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

BABA Stock Price: Alibaba extends rally on a new analyst price target

NYSE:BABA gained 4.51% during Thursday’s trading session. Benchmark Capital provided an updated price target for AliBaba. Chinese tech companies get fined on another round of government regulatory checks. NYSE:BABA saw green for the second straight session: something that shareholders saw very little of during the nightmare year that was...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Visa (V) Stock Slips on Downgrade to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev downgraded shares of Visa (NYSE: V) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $220.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Coursera Inc (COUR) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan upgraded Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Verizon Communications (VZ) Declares $0.64 Quarterly Dividend; 5% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share, or $2.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) at Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan initiates coverage on Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Resumes CareMax Inc. (CMAX) at Buy

UBS analyst Andrew Mok resumes coverage on CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) Stock Gains After Reporting 52% Jump in 4Q Profit, Fueled by Robust Memory and Chip Margins, Goldman Reiterates Buy

Shares of Samsung Electronics (OTC: SSNLF) closed 1.8% higher in the Asian trading session today after the tech titan reported ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

GameStop (GME) Stock Up 20% in Pre-Market on NFT and Crypto Plans, Analyst Skeptical

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. After taking over the art world by storm, NFTs next big destination seems to be the gaming industry. As the WSJ reported yesterday, GameStop (NYSE: GME) has established a division within a company whose main focus will be to create its own NFT marketplace.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Mizuho Securities Downgrades Visa (V) to Neutral

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev downgraded Visa (NYSE: V) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Meta (FB) as Top Large Cap Pick and Amazon (AMZN) Returning to Outperformance, Among Jefferies' Top 10 Internet Sector Predictions for 2022

Jefferies Internet analyst Brent Thill released his Top 10 predictions for the sector for 2022:1. Mega Investments Ahead, But Meta ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

