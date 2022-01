Platts CEC assessment up 900% in 2021; CNC up 200% since launch. Voluntary carbon markets, which played a significant role in global decarbonization last year, look set to extend their surge into 2022, as the urgency of the global climate crisis drives corporations and national governments to setting ambitious carbon neutrality goals, with many aiming to go "net zero" within the next twenty years.

