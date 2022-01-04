ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

January 2022 top shots: Monthly photo slideshow

By Kevin
thorntonweather.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs one of our coldest months, January can be a good month to hibernate inside and avoid the outdoors. But, like any month in Colorado, photo opportunities abound as our monthly slideshow demonstrates. Snow is not normally dominant in the month but when it does fall, it can create...

www.thorntonweather.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Steakhouse in America

Steak, for better or worse, has become a staple of the diet of millions of Americans. Alongside the evolution of cattle shipments from ranches in the western United States after the Civil War, steakhouses began to pop up in American cities. Today, they are part of the restaurant landscape in many cities. While in New […]
RESTAURANTS
Midland Daily News

The Property Brothers Point Out an Awful Kitchen Trend That Will Date Your Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to outdated homes, but the latest house on "Property Brothers: Forever Home" is a real doozy. In the Season 6 episode "Out of the Time Warp," Drew and Jonathan meet Derek and Krista, a Calgary, Alberta, couple with a home stuck in the '80s. With dated oak in every room and a tile counter Jonathan says looks like a retro video game, this home is due for a serious upgrade. Plus with three kids and a large extended family (Krista has 11 siblings), the couple need to open up their layout and create more entertaining space.
TV & VIDEOS
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Icon Closes Unexpectedly

Another Tucson icon has closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another long-time Tucson restaurant establishment is closing its doors for good. Bentley’s House of Coffee & Tea made it official, posting on its Facebook page that it would be shutting its doors and not reopening, calling it quits after 38 years in business.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Thornton, CO
City
Denver, CO
Thornton, CO
Entertainment
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closing

Grab a final slice of pizza.Krista Bratko/Unsplash. Few comfort foods can compete with that of pizza. It’s hot, it’s tasty, and it can satisfy any group of people. Around town, there’s a number of pizza joints, but starting in February, there will be one fewer.
TUCSON, AZ
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
94.9 KYSS FM

Joyful Montana Dog Reunited With Owner After Missing for a Week

It's a pretty rough time when you have a pet go missing and you think you may never see it again. I remember my favorite cat didn't come home for multiple nights when I was a kid. I was down in the dumps over the thought of losing him but much to my delight, he did eventually return. Years later my wife and I had one of our cats disappear and she set out on a quest where she wouldn't rest until it was found. She spent weeks making flyers to post around neighborhoods, checked the animal shelters daily, and put an ad in the paper in those crazy times before Facebook. We never did end up getting that guy back.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Pets#Thorntonweather Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
CBS Minnesota

Ice Castles In New Brighton Open Friday

Originally published Jan. 3, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One silver lining to the recent cold weather: The Ice Castles in the Twin Cities is ready for guests. The company that makes the frozen attraction announced on social media earlier this week that the New Brighton location in Long Lake Regional Park will open Friday. Tickets went on sale Tuesday night. The Ice Castles attraction is returning to New Brighton this winter after the pandemic forced the company to take a season off. This season’s winter playground is set to feature tunnels, caverns, towers, fountains, slides, and crawl spaces — all lit in an array of colors. The spectacle took a team of 20 ice artisans about eight weeks to create. Depending on weather, the attraction could last through early March. Ice Castles also has sites in Wisconsin, Utah, New Hampshire, and New York. These have yet to open this winter.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
spectrumnews1.com

January: The coldest and snowiest month in Ohio

It was a warm Christmas this year in Ohio. A very warm Christmas. Temperatures broke records in a few places, where Cincinnati saw highs hit 70 degrees. But that doesn't mean snow lovers should give up. January is, on average, Ohio's coldest and also snowiest month of the year. What...
OHIO STATE
backpacker.com

Your Strangest Winter Camping Questions, Answered

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. How do I avoid condensation in my tent?. Some condensation is unavoidable in the winter, but you can mitigate it substantially by taking advantage...
SKIING

Comments / 0

Community Policy