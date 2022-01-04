ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

1st Cambodian American mayor in US takes office

Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

BOSTON (AP) — A refugee who survived the Khmer Rouge’s brutal rule has become the first Cambodian American mayor in the United States.

Sokhary Chau, a city councilor in Lowell, Massachusetts, was unanimously picked by his council peers to assume the legislative body’s top post on Monday. He also became the city’s first Asian American mayor.

“God bless America, right? I was a refugee, now I’m mayor of a major city in Massachusetts,” the 49-year-old, who works for the U.S. Social Security Administration, said after being officially sworn in. “I don’t know if that could happen anywhere else in the world. I’m still trying to absorb it.”

Chau, in his inaugural remarks, reflected on his family’s perilous escape from Cambodia and the former industrial city of Lowell’s deep immigrant roots.

Located on the Merrimack River near the New Hampshire state line, Lowell was an early center of America’s textile industry, drawing waves of European and Latin American immigrants over generations.

Today, the city of more than 115,000 residents is nearly 25% Asian and home to the nation’s second-largest Cambodian community.

“As a proud Cambodian American, I am standing on the shoulders of many immigrants who came before me to build this city,” Chau said Monday before a crowd that included his wife and two teenage sons.

Chau recounted how his father, a captain in the Cambodian army, was executed by the communist Khmer Rouge in 1975 during the country’s civil war.

He said his mother, who died last year, managed to keep her seven children alive for four years, surviving “landmines, jungles, hunger, sickness and uncertainty” to deliver them safely to the U.S.

Chau said America may not have “streets paved with gold” as his family imagined while living in refugee camps, but it’s a land where democracy is possible because of “systems of checks and balances” and principles like fairness, equality and transparency.

In an interview later, Chau said he was around 9 years old when his family initially settled in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with the help of the Catholic Church — an experience that prompted the family to convert to Christianity.

They made their way to Lowell’s growing Cambodian community in the mid-1980s, where some of his older siblings immediately set to work in local factories.

Chau, however, continued his studies and eventually earned a scholarship to Phillips Academy, a exclusive boarding school in nearby Andover. He went on to Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he studied economics and political science, also on a scholarship.

Before running for office, Chau said he worked mostly in financial services, including running a mortgage lending company in Lowell with his wife before the housing market crashed in the early 2000s.

Chau’s election follows the ascendance of new Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan. as Boston’s first woman and first person of color elected to the post.

Chau is also among the growing list of Cambodian American officeholders in Massachusetts: at least two other city councilors, a school committee member and two state lawmakers, all from Lowell, according to Vannak Theng, president of the Cambodian Mutual Assistance Association of Greater Lowell.

But while Cambodian Americans served on local boards and state legislatures nationwide, none were elected mayor, according to the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies, a Washington nonprofit that helps Asian Pacific Americans pursue public office and maintains a listing of current officeholders.

In fact, Long Beach, California, home to the nation’s largest Cambodian community, only elected its in 2020, the organization noted.

Chau’s election also comes on the heels of a federal court lawsuit that argued Lowell’s election process violated the voting rights of minority residents, who comprise nearly 50% of its population.

A in the case prompted the city to change its election process, starting with the 2021 elections. The result was the city’s most diverse class of officeholders, said Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights, a Boston group that brought the 2017 suit.

“Just four years ago, the city’s elected officials were all white and largely unresponsive to the needs of the city’s communities of color,” Sellstrom said. “This historic change in the city’s power structure would never have been possible under the old electoral system.”

To be sure, the mayoral office in Lowell is largely ceremonial.

The city, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Boston, is run by a city manager picked by the council. The mayor is effectively the council president, leading its meetings and also serving as chair of the city’s school committee.

Still, Chau acknowledged his election’s significance to the wider Cambodian diaspora, calling on others to step up in their communities.

“We can no longer be just victims,” he said as he closed his inaugural remarks. “It is our time now to be leaders and to succeed.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Democratic Politicians Protest Pittsburgh Being Considered For 2024 Republican National Convention

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After the announcement Pittsburgh may be one of several cities where the 2024 Republican National Convention could be held, local Democratic politicians are speaking out. On Sunday, both District 9 City Councilman Rev. Ricky V. Burgess and Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson publicly stated that they are opposed to the idea of the city hosting the convention. Burgess wrote a letter to VisitPITTSBURGH, which he says is encouraging the RNC to happen in the city, and asked them to withdraw their interest: “As disturbing as it is to learn that the Republican National Committee is considering...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Times Leader

Watershed moment in NYC: New law allows noncitizens to vote

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 800,000 noncitizens and so-called “Dreamers” in New York City will have access to the ballot box — and could vote in municipal elections as early as next year — after Mayor Eric Adams allowed legislation approved by the City Council a month ago to automatically become law on Sunday.
POLITICS
orlandoadvocate.com

New York’s Second African American Mayor, Eric Adams, Takes Power

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Adams was sworn in at seven minutes after midnight on January 1, 2022 in Times Square. “A better city is not just about doing something new. It’s about doing something right. It’s not about showmanship. It’s about showing up,” Adams tweeted on his first day as Mayor of America’s largest city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Gothamist.com

Here Are 4 Key Challenges Mayor Eric Adams Faces As He Takes Office

The decision last month by Eric Adams to postpone his inauguration, considered a pageant of political symbolism, communicated a harsh political reality: COVID-19 has shortened the honeymoon for the new mayor. Nearly two years into the pandemic, New York City is once again in the grips of surging coronavirus cases,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Cambodian Americans#State Senate#Ap#The Khmer Rouge#Asian American#European#Latin American#Khmer Rouge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Times Leader

Albania: Politician’s supporters storm party headquarters

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Police in Albania used a water cannon trick and tear gas to disperse protests who broke into the headquarters of the country’s main opposition party in an internal squabble over the party’s leadership. Scores of officers pushed back hundreds of protesters who had...
PROTESTS
Coastal Observer

First woman takes office as Georgetown’s mayor

President George W. Bush promised to leave no child behind. In the middle of making history on Monday, Georgetown Mayor Carol Jayroe said she and the new Republican majority on City Council will leave no neighborhood behind. “We invite you and we encourage you, we encourage every citizen to get...
GEORGETOWN, SC
Herald Community Newspapers

Murray takes charge of Conference of Mayors

On Monday evening, Rockville Centre Mayor Francis Murray was sworn in as the 96th president of the New York State Conference of Mayors during a meeting at Village Hall. Murray will hold the role until May 18, 2023. “I am very proud to accept the presidency of the New York...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Jared Kraham, Binghamton’s Youngest Mayor, Takes Office

The 51st mayor of the city of Binghamton has appointed several people to key positions at City Hall. 30-year-old Jared Kraham was sworn in on Saturday. He's the youngest person to serve as mayor in Binghamton's history. He started his official work day on Monday with a clean desk at his new fourth floor office.
BINGHAMTON, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

3 states declaring state of emergency amid COVID-19 surges

As the U.S. shattered global case records Jan. 3, reporting more than 1 million new daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are also rising across the nation, causing some officials to declare a state of emergency to manage the surges. Here are three states that have declared a state of emergency amid...
MARYLAND STATE
Deadline

Joe Manchin Finally Spikes His $1.8 Trillion Build Back Better Compromise: Washington Post

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan. The Washington Post reports  Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report. Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the bill with the White House. “I’m really not going to talk about Build Back Better anymore because I think I’ve been very clear on that,” Manchin said earlier this week. “There is no negotiations going on at this time, OK?” Manchin’s proposal would have included funding for universal pre-K...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times Leader

Times Leader

7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy