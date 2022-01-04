ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

How Iran Could Trigger The Next 10 Percent Drop In Oil Prices

OilPrice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIran announced plans last week to boost oil production from its supergiant South Azadegan oil field to at least 320,000 barrels per day. The development of the West Karoun fields are instrumental to the 25-year deal between Iran and China. The impact of additional Iran crude flows on global...

oilprice.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

Oil Markets Shrug Off Gasoline Demand Fears

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are putting in a mixed performance on Friday, but still headed to their biggest weekly gain since mid-December as a slew of positive developments encouraged traders to add to their bullish positions. The week started with the news that bullish hedge funds had...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

U.S. Rig Count Rises Alongside Oil Prices

The number of active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 2 this week, keeping the total rig count at 588, as oil prices remain strong despite the fresh wave of Covid-19 cases brought by the new variant of the coronavirus amid several oil disruptions around the globe, including in Libya, Ecuador, and Kazahkstan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Jumps As Key Kazakhstan Oil Field Gets Hit By Protests

Crude oil jumped sharply on Thursday and remained high on Friday after reports that the protests in Kazakhstan had disrupted production at its biggest field, Tengiz. Brent crude was trading at over $82 per barrel at the time of writing, with West Texas Intermediate at over $80 a barrel after news that oil production at Tengiz, in the Caspian Sea, was reduced.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

An Eerie Calm Descends Over Libya As Oil Production Falls

There has been little movement in Libya since the cancellation at the 11th hour of elections scheduled for December 24th. Damage to a pipeline this week took another 200,000 bpd offline, but the NOC said on Thursday that repairs had been completed and it was expected to be back online by Friday. That outage came on top of the major outage at Sharara, Libya’s largest oilfield, which was shut down in a spat between the Petroleum Facilities Guards (PFG) and the National Oil Company right before Christmas. That takes an estimated 350,000 bpd offline. Right now, there is an eerily calm tension on the ground as various factions strategize. Libya is now producing around 700,000 bpd–the lowest in more than a year–despite its ambitions to produce more oil. The production outage is due to repair work on a pipeline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Field#Oil Markets#Asian#Petroleum Ministry#Petroleum Minister#Iranian
OilPrice.com

Geopolitics And Production Problems Push Oil Prices Higher

A combination of geopolitical uncertainty and production shortages have pushed oil prices higher this week, with both Brent and WTI having broken $80 on Friday, although WTI has since fallen back. Friday, January 7th, 2022. Oil prices are gearing up for their largest weekly gain in three weeks after protests...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
101.9 KELO-FM

Oil falls as surging U.S. fuel stockpiles raise demand concerns

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Wednesday as rising fuel stockpiles in the United States raised concerns of declining demand in the world’s biggest oil consumer amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. U.S. gasoline stockpiles rose by 7.1 million barrels in...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Country
France
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Iraq
actionforex.com

Crude Oil Price Surges, Next Hurdle At $80

Crude oil price started a fresh increase from the $72.00 support zone. It broke a couple of bearish trend lines near $76.00 and $77.00 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD. EUR/USD is still struggling near the 1.1380 resistance zone. The US ISM Services Index could decline from 69.1 to 66.9...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies edge lower, but gasoline stockpiles climb

Oil prices finished with a gain on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a sixth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. The EIA report, however, highlighted a sharp decline in oil exports and refined product demand in the U.S., "as the normal seasonal decline in demand during the holiday week was exacerbated by the surge in U.S. COVID cases," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Still, oil largely shrugged off the reported sharp drop in demand and larger-than-expected builds in petroleum product supplies for the week ended Dec. 31 amid a "growing market consensus that the latest wave of COVID and accompanying decline in demand will be short-lived" and growing concerns over OPEC's ability to delivery on their production goals, he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 86 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $77.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Oil Rallies Amid Worsening Unrest In Crude Producer Kazakhstan

Oil prices shrugged off a large implied slump in U.S. gasoline consumption last week and rallied on Thursday morning amid continued unrest in oil-rich Kazakhstan. As of 9:55 a.m. EST on Thursday, WTI Crude prices had topped $80 a barrel and traded at $80.05, up 2.85%. Brent Crude was up by 2.26% to $82.59. Both benchmarks were trading at their highest level since the end of November before the emergence of the Omicron COVID variant spooked markets.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia In February

Saudi Arabia cut the prices of all the crude grades it will be selling to Asia in February to the lowest premium to regional benchmarks in three months, amid the rapid spread of Omicron and higher OPEC+ supply to the markets. The Kingdom, the world’s largest crude oil exporter, reduced...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Crude Oil Higher; Kazakhstan Turmoil Threatens Supply

Investing.com -- Oil prices climbed Wednesday as turmoil in Kazakhstan threatened to disrupt supplies from one of the largest producers in the world, and a member of the OPEC+ cartel. By 9:15 AM ET (1415 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 2.8% higher at $80.01 a barrel and the Brent contract...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Rising LNG Demand From South Asia Worsens Global Gas Crisis

Emerging economies in South and Southeast Asia are returning to the spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) market these days, despite the high prices of cargoes, creating additional gas demand globally amid a supply crunch that has seen European gas prices hit record highs in recent weeks. Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Prices Stay up Despite Largest Gasoline Build in 21 Months

Investing.com - Oil prices were up for a third day in a row on Wednesday as promising monthly U.S. jobs data due later in the week offset unexpectedly large builds in fuel stockpiles that would have typically driven the market lower. The U.S. Labor Department is due to report December...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil rallies even as OPEC+ boosts output, U.S. fuel demand dips

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains even after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and U.S. fuel inventories surged due to sliding demand as COVID-19 cases spiked. Brent crude futures ended up 80 cents, or 1%, to $80.80...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Crude Prices Slip On Major Dip In U.S. Gasoline Demand

Crude oil prices fell slightly today after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory decline of 2.1 million barrels for the final week of 2021. This compared with a draw of 3.6 million barrels for the previous week, with the total remaining below the average for this time of the year.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

China Secures Foothold In This Strategic Middle East Oil State

Oman continues to expand its cooperation with China as it looks to build out its petrochemical sector. Oman’s options to raise money through conventional bond offerings remain constrained. China already accounts for around 90 percent of Oman’s oil exports and the vast majority of its petrochemicals exports. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale

$100 oil isn’t necessarily a good thing for the U.S. shale oil industry, several U.S. oil industry executives said this week, according to Bloomberg. $100 oil could hurt the United States’ shale industry. Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Scott Sheffield sees oil prices hanging around between $75 and below...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy