Currently, someone new is signing up to take part in Veganuary every 2.5 seconds. Veganuary is an annual campaign that encourages people all over the world to go vegan for the month of January and beyond. As of this week, the campaign has also received its two millionth sign-up since it launched in 2014. This means the campaign has nearly quadrupled since January 2021, when more than 582,000 people signed up to take part in Veganuary.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO