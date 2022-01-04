ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Prem trio in contact as Coutinho informs Barcelona of England return ambitions

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is ready to return to England. Coutinho has accepted his time with Barca is over and he is now prepared to leave...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Premier League clubs battle for Philippe Coutinho, Newcastle close in on Kieran Trippier

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Philippe Coutinho is set to decide between five Premier League clubs battling for his signature as the Brazil star nears an exit from Barcelona and a return to the Premier League. The 29-year-old has struggled since making the move to the Camp Nou and is said to favour a return to England, where he spent five years at Liverpool. Aston Villa are said to be one of those sides involved in the race for the midfielder, according to the Mail, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard sidesteps speculation over ‘special footballer’ Philippe Coutinho

Steven Gerrard has described former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho as a “special footballer” while refusing to comment on speculation linking him with a January move to Aston Villa.The Brazilian playmaker looks destined to leave Barcelona this month, with the Catalan giants keen to reduce their wage bill after signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £55million.Gerrard and Coutinho were Liverpool teammates for two-and-a-half years – the pair coming close to winning the Premier League title at Anfield in 2014 – and Villa have been strongly linked with the 29-year-old amid reported interest from other English clubs.Asked if he understood such...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi on Coutinho: We need departures for Ferran

Barcelona coach Xavi admits he'd like Philippe Coutinho to leave this month. While conceding he hasn't spoken to Coutinho, Xavi says he needs to move on in order for new signing Ferran Torres to fit under the wage cap and be registered. He said, "We have not spoken. "He is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona expect Coutinho decision on Friday as two Prem clubs remain

The chase for Philippe Coutinho has been narrowed down to two Premier League clubs. Up to six of England's top-flight clubs had registered an interest in the Barcelona playmaker. Now just two remain as a decision on Coutinho's future will be confirmed by Friday, per Sky Sports. Aston Villa is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Aston Villa pursue loan move for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho

Aston Villa want to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona and have contacted the player’s agent with a view to negotiating a deal. Coutinho is ready to leave the Camp Nou and Villa are understood to be one of three Premier League suitors. The 29-year-old joined Barcelona from Liverpool for an initial £106m in January 2018 but the move has not worked out and he spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bayern Munich.
PREMIER LEAGUE
whbl.com

Soccer-Villa sign Coutinho on loan from Barcelona

(Reuters) – Aston Villa have signed Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho on a loan deal until the end of the season from LaLiga side Barcelona, the Premier League club said on Friday. The agreement includes the option to make the deal permanent, Villa added. Coutinho previously spent six years in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona hopeful of registering Ferran Torres with LaLiga

Barcelona are hopeful of being able to register Ferran Torres with the LaLiga. With Philippe Coutinho leaving for Aston Villa, it has released room in their wage budget to add Torres to the squad. Mundo Deportivo says Barca are today crunching the numbers to see if there's enough room to...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

UNCOVERED: Details of Aston Villa deal for Coutinho

Details are emerging of Philippe Coutinho's move to Aston Villa. The Barcelona midfielder has joined Villa on-loan to the end of the season with a non-obligatory option to buy. Local journalist Gerard Romero reports Barca will cover 65 per cent of Coutinho's salary. Meanwhile, Matteo Moretto has stated the amount...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man United target January move for Ruben Neves as Aston Villa eye Philippe Coutinho

January transfer rumours are cranking up as Premier League clubs complete the first of their signings during the window.Brighton completed the capture of Kacper Kozlowski to boost their future propsects, while Everton added Vitaliy Mykolenko to their squad too. However, that signing may come as a precursor to the departure of Lucas Digne, who is tipped to move on this month - though they also have Nathan Patterson in from Rangers to bolster their ranks.The anticipated big spend from Newcastle United has not yet emerged, though they appear close to signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid as they look to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Aston Villa loan Coutinho, Newcastle sign Trippier, Arsenal’s striker decision

Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals from the Premier League and across Europe as the January transfer window gathers pace. Newcastle are beginning to show their new financial might with the club now focused on signing a centre-back after confirming the signing of Kieran Tripper. Lille’s Sven Botman and Sevilla’s Diego Carlos are both targets while the Magpies are also on the hunt for a striker with Callum Wilson out injured. Elsewhere, Brighton have made their first move by signing Kacper Kozlowski, while Everton have completed deals for full-backs Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson ahead of Lucas...
PREMIER LEAGUE
