Please Enable JavaScript

Public Safety

By THN Admin
Hollywood News
 3 days ago

Popculture

Sayaka Kanda, 'Frozen' Actress, Dead at 35: What We Know

Singer and actress Sayaka Kanda died after falling from a hotel balcony in Sapporo, a city in northern Japan, on Dec. 18. She was 35. Kanda was best known for voicing Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney's Frozen. Takako Matsu, who voiced Elsa in the Japanese dub, called her work with Kanda an "irreplaceable treasure."
WORLD
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone's been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday's deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we're starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime.
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it's just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it's worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it's not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You'd have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski's book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This emotional new Netflix movie has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

It's virtually impossible to keep up with all of the new originals on Netflix. This week alone, Netflix is adding 19 original movies and shows to its library. Unfortunately, the nonstop deluge of new content makes it easy to miss some worthwhile additions. That seems to be what happened to Mixtape, which is a new movie on Netflix that came out on Friday, December 3rd.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Public Safety
digitalspy.com

Leonardo DiCaprio had an issue with Meryl Streep nudity in Netflix movie

Anchorman and Vice director Adam McKay is back with a new satirical comedy movie coming to Netflix. Titled Don't Look Up, it stars huge names including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers, Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, and Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande and more in other roles.
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

It's time to kick off the new year with exciting new specials, shows, and films arriving on Netflix next month. Landing on Netflix January 5 is 2004's Rebelde, the Mexican predecessor to Gossip Girl, which follows the antics of music students at the Elite Way School. Netflix is also releasing a TikTok reality show, Hype House, on January 7, as well as part one of Season 4 of its popular crime drama Ozark on January 21. Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle drops January 19, revealing a new batch of contestants for the show's monthlong abstinence challenge (they filmed back-to-back with those from Season 2). And come January 28, see Kristen Bell star in The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, a parody of the Netflix original 2021 thriller The Woman in the Window.
THEATER & DANCE
Distractify

What Were the 7 Best Netflix Original Series of 2021? We've Got Our List

Did you catch all of the original programming that dropped on Netflix in 2021? If not (and especially if you're looking for something new to binge during that awkward time between Christmas and New Year's), we've rounded up seven of our favorite Netflix originals that are highly rated and worth sacrificing an entire day just to watch every episode.
TV SERIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Most Covid-stricken anti-vaxxers in intensive care are NOT conspiracy theorists with 'weird views' but ordinary people who have fallen for 'deliberate online misinformation', says Sir Chris Whitty

England's chief medical officer said he has been left 'saddened' by the proportion of unvaccinated patients in intensive care. Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, Professor Sir Chris Whitty said 'the great majority' of those who were in intensive care and had not been jabbed were 'not anti-vaxxers in the ordinary sense with some really weird ideas' but had been taken advantage of by those seeking to misinform them online.
PUBLIC HEALTH
tvseriesfinale.com

Bridgerton: Season Two; 2022 Premiere Date Announced for Netflix Drama Series

There's news from Lady Whistledown for Bridgerton fans. A March premiere date has been announced for season two of the Netflix period drama. Season one premiered on Christmas 2020. The popular series has already been renewed for seasons three and four having received a two-season renewal in April.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we're hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson's earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Influencer Elle Darby sees her followers plummet by nearly 100,000 after it emerged she'd posted racist tweets as a teenager - with some fans branding her apology video 'insincere'

One of Britain's most successful influencers has seen her followers plummet after it emerged she'd written a series of racist tweets over ten years ago. Elle Darby, 26, from Wiltshire, who launched her own clothing brand on the back of her success as a social media star, has lost nearly 100,000 followers since tweets she wrote as a teenager resurfaced last week.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

From eccentric twins on sci-fi to dying days apart from Covid: Bogdanoff twins remembered

Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff, the most eccentric twins made famous on French television, died six days apart of Covid, two years into the coronavirus pandemic. Grichka died first, on 28 December 2021. Igor's death followed on 3 January 2022. The siblings were 72 years old and unvaccinated.If you are a Millenial and grew up in France (as is the case for this writer), chances are the Bogdanoffs were on television before your birth. Born in 1949 in the small village of Saint-Lary in southwestern France, both brothers moved to Paris after graduating high school. In 1976, they published their first...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Given the degree to which Netflix's newly released climate change movie Don't Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it's also true that one Don't Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS

