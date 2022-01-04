Arsenal make new cash-plus-player offer for Fiorentina striker Vlahovic

Antonio Conte has insisted that the January transfer window alone will not bring about a drastic improvement in Tottenham’s performances.Conte joined the club as head coach in early November, and the Italian has seen his side win seven times, draw three, and lose three across his 13 games in charge.In Spurs’ most recent outing, on Wednesday night, they were comfortably beaten 2-0 at Chelsea in the first leg of the teams’ Carabao Cup semi-final.And Conte, who won the Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea between 2016 and 2018, has warned that Tottenham must focus on improving their current players,...
Comments / 0