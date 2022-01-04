Chelsea, Real Madrid target Atalanta defender Merih Demiral

Christian Eriksen says he “died for five minutes” while representing Denmark in a Euro 2020 group match against Finland.Eriksen collapsed on the pitch before his teammates and medics rushed to help him. He suffered a cardiac arrest but was revived and taken to hospital. The 29-year-old said the outpouring of love from fans blew him away.“It was amazing that so many people felt a need to write or send flowers,” he told Danish broadcaster DR. “It had an impact on so many people, and they felt a need to let me and my family know. That makes me very happy.“At...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO