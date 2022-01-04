ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

McCaffery: Success can happen for Eagles in postseason

By Jack McCaffery
Reading Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the time the 1980 Eagles won their eighth consecutive game in late November, the possibility was real. Young enough, experienced enough, rough enough and smart enough, no achievement would be beyond their grasp. To the Super Bowl they would advance. The 2004 Eagles were different, anointed early as...

CBS Philly

Eagles Preparing For Final Regular Season Game Against NFC East Rival Dallas Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has a tough job heading into Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. He’s preparing for a game where he doesn’t know which players will be able to play. It’s the storyline of the week. While several other NFL cities are waiting for a more meaningful Week 18, we are wondering if the Eagles and Cowboys will place any meaning on the game at all. The Birds clinched a Wild Card spot on Sunday with a four-point win over Washington. Dallas is already in the playoffs as well, but it’s indicated that some starters will play Saturday. Sirianni spoke on the topic Thursday and sounds like it’s going to be a case-by-case situation. “Can not control over when the guys get back with COVID, we can’t control guys dealing with some bumps and bruises and injuries. So everybody is being discussed, as far as everybody being treated as a different scenario. We’re continuing to discuss all of these, but you know our goal is to win this football game,” Sirianni said. The Eagles host the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
NFL
Jason Kelce
Tra Thomas
Jon Runyan
Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
Tom Brady goes into further detail about Antonio Brown incident

There may be more than meets the eye with the Antonio Brown drama that occurred on Sunday, which led to his eventual exit from the field. Brown left the field in a hurry on Sunday against the New York Jets, but he did make a scene first. AB took off his jersey and pads, pumping up the MetLife Stadium crowd on his way out. Stadium security reportedly thought he was a fan who ran onto the field.
NFL
Alabama assistant coach linked to potential Michigan opening

One of the biggest college football news stories of Monday was a report that Jim Harbaugh is tempted to leave Michigan for a return to the NFL. If Harbaugh indeed leaves his alma mater, an Alabama assistant is already being linked to UM. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg tweeted Monday, “If Harbaugh...
ALABAMA STATE
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team Should Hire Jim Harbaugh

It’s been reported this week that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will consider a move back to the NFL this offseason. Moments ago, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on Harbaugh’s coaching future. While there’s no guarantee Harbaugh will leave Ann Arbor this offseason, Cowherd believes...
NFL
Dalvin Cook gets brutally honest on Mike Zimmer, Vikings’ murky future

Rumors have recently swirled around Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s future and the future of the organization as a whole. With the Vikings eliminated from the playoffs, it’s the second straight year that Minnesota will be watching the postseason from home. With rumors swirling, Minnesota star halfback Dalvin Cook had a brutally honest take on Zimmer and the future of the Vikings.
NFL
3 Reasons Jim Harbaugh won’t leave Michigan Football for NFL

Despite some reported mutual interest between Jim Harbaugh and the NFL, here are three reasons why Harbaugh won’t be leaving Michigan football. Just when you thought coaching carousel in college football had come to a halt, there was the bombshell report by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic on Tuesday that Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh could be tempted by a move to the NFL.
NFL
Former NFL Player Auctioning Off Super Bowl Ring After Bankruptcy

Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items. Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can...
NFL
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL

