2021 was the year that a host of big-name superstars either announced or kicked off Las Vegas residencies — including perhaps the biggest name of all: Adele. Shortly after telling Rolling Stone that she wouldn’t do a regular tour due to COVID-19 fears — and claiming that she wasn’t doing a Las Vegas residency because there were no available venues — Adele turned around and announced Weekends with Adele. The residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace kicks off January 21, 2022 and will feature the star performing two shows each weekend through April 16.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 DAYS AGO