Apple has apparently raised its focus on its Chinese suppliers. The company will be shifting its orders from its primary Taiwanese supplier Foxconn to China based Luxshare. The Cupertino based giant is rumored to have made a secret deal with the Chinese government. This deal would have the former invest in local companies. Furthermore, new details from The Information have revealed that Apple is moving more of its orders to China based companies due to this deal. The report adds that the brand’s CEO Tim Cook is making taking this step to aid Beijing in expanding its local tech industry.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO