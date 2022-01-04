Winter Weather Advisory issued January 04 at 2:46AM CST until January 05 at 3:00PM CST by NWS

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for tonight for the far western suburbs. Lows tonight will range from 3 degrees in the city to -8 degrees in the far western suburbs. West winds at 10 to 20 mph will make it feel like -10° to -25°. The most dangerous wind chills will be recorded in the far west. After a dangerously cold morning, Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-teens. Wind chills will range from 3 degrees to as cold as -10 degrees. Saturday will be breezy and milder with highs in the low to mid-30s. Clouds will increase from the west through the early afternoon. There’s a chance for rain, freezing rain, and snow mix for Saturday evening. Sunday will feature another Arctic Airblast, with temperatures in the 20s in the morning, then falling to the teens in the afternoon. Wind chills Sunday afternoon will fall below zero. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very cold. Low of 3. Wind chills between -10 to -25 degrees. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 14. Wind chills from 3 to -10 degrees. SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Not as cold. High 33.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO