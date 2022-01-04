Patrick Beverley Felt 'Unappreciated' on Clippers

After being unexpectedly traded from the LA Clippers in the off-season, Patrick Beverley finally received his first win against his former team. Upon winning, Beverley revealed some candid emotions about his time with the Clippers.

"It's kind of overlooked, especially when you have people like Kawhi and PG who take a lot of credit for everything," Patrick Beverley said after the game. "It's always when I go to another team, you know, that's when you see my work. You know how the team is now, so. I mean, it is what it is. What I do is very unappreciated. But the Timberwolves appreciate it, and that's all that matters."

It's a bit shocking to hear Patrick Beverley say he felt unappreciated on the Clippers when he's universally a fan favorite. One of his teammates, Ivica Zubac, also credited Beverley for being the most influential teammate of his career. Based on what Beverley said though, it seems like he may be referring to how the front office view or staff views him. Beverley gave some extra content, talking about his ball-handling abilities.

"I have a coach that trusts me, a coach that trusts me with the ball," Beverley said. "Obviously, he's been knowing me for a long time, since I've been with the Rockets... For some reason, I don't know, a lot of coaches didn't trust me with the ball before, maybe due to the fact that I played with so many superstars. So maybe there wasn't a lot of basketballs to go around, but I've got a coach here who trusts me, who believes in me, and anyone who knows me, I'll run through a wall for Finchy, so I just don't want to let him down."

If there was one thing that was very evident from tonight's game, it's that the Timberwolves didn't want to let Patrick Beverley down tonight. The team didn't want to lose 0-4 against the Clippers and wanted to make sure Beverley got one win against his former team this season. Unfortunately for the Clippers, it came at the expense of their own team.

The Clippers now face the Phoenix Suns on Thursday in a game that could potentially swing them to under .500 on the season.