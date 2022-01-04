ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Patrick Beverley Felt 'Unappreciated' on Clippers

By Farbod Esnaashari
AllClippers
AllClippers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMYCz_0dcDPveL00

After being unexpectedly traded from the LA Clippers in the off-season, Patrick Beverley finally received his first win against his former team. Upon winning, Beverley revealed some candid emotions about his time with the Clippers.

"It's kind of overlooked, especially when you have people like Kawhi and PG who take a lot of credit for everything," Patrick Beverley said after the game. "It's always when I go to another team, you know, that's when you see my work. You know how the team is now, so. I mean, it is what it is. What I do is very unappreciated. But the Timberwolves appreciate it, and that's all that matters."

It's a bit shocking to hear Patrick Beverley say he felt unappreciated on the Clippers when he's universally a fan favorite. One of his teammates, Ivica Zubac, also credited Beverley for being the most influential teammate of his career. Based on what Beverley said though, it seems like he may be referring to how the front office view or staff views him. Beverley gave some extra content, talking about his ball-handling abilities.

"I have a coach that trusts me, a coach that trusts me with the ball," Beverley said. "Obviously, he's been knowing me for a long time, since I've been with the Rockets... For some reason, I don't know, a lot of coaches didn't trust me with the ball before, maybe due to the fact that I played with so many superstars. So maybe there wasn't a lot of basketballs to go around, but I've got a coach here who trusts me, who believes in me, and anyone who knows me, I'll run through a wall for Finchy, so I just don't want to let him down."

If there was one thing that was very evident from tonight's game, it's that the Timberwolves didn't want to let Patrick Beverley down tonight. The team didn't want to lose 0-4 against the Clippers and wanted to make sure Beverley got one win against his former team this season. Unfortunately for the Clippers, it came at the expense of their own team.

The Clippers now face the Phoenix Suns on Thursday in a game that could potentially swing them to under .500 on the season.

Comments / 2

Related
Grand Forks Herald

In Minnesota, what Timberwolves’ Patrick Beverley brings doesn’t go unnoticed

Just prior to the Minnesota Timberwolves breaking out of the locker room to take the floor for warmups Monday night in Los Angeles, Patrick Beverley told his teammates he “needed this one.”. Minnesota was 0-2 this season against the Clippers, who traded Beverley away in the offseason. Monday served...
NBA
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley Comments on Relationship With LeBron James

While many have bought into the narrative that LeBron James and Patrick Beverley dislike each other, a recent Instagram comment from Beverley indicates otherwise. Under an Instagram post from House of Highlights, that showed LeBron and Pat Bev having a friendly pregame conversation, Beverley commented, "That's big bro." LeBron James...
NBA
Canis Hoopus

Wolves 98, Thunder 90: Not on Patrick Beverley’s Watch

The lack of energy that plagued “Old Wolves” teams crept back into Target Center before a heavy dose of everyone’s favorite antidote — Patrick Beverley — infused the Minnesota Timberwolves with game-saving energy. The Timberwolves led by as much as 21 points in the first...
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Patrick Beverley trade was a steal for Timberwolves

Had the Minnesota Timberwolves traded treasure for Patrick Beverley, they would have been justified. That the Timberwolves acquired Beverley for a failed draft pick and a back-of-the-rotation player unhappy with the organization makes Beverley's acquisition one of the great steals in modern Minnesota sports history. Beverley is who Jimmy Butler...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Patrick Beverley
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unappreciated#The Clippers#The La Clippers#Pg#Timberwolves
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Yells In Tristan Thompson's Face: Watch

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a very good night on Tuesday as they defeated the Sacramento Kings by a score of 122-114. The Lakers came into this game with a record of 19-19 and if they wanted to get back above .500, they needed to win. In the end, that is exactly what they did on the back of LeBron's 31-point performance that saw him reaching another new height.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Has Made A Statement That Lakers Fans Will Not Like To Hear: "You Got LeBron Playing Like A Superstar But The Reality Of Our Eye Test, We Know This Team Ain’t Winning A Championship."

Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, most analysts believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be one of the most dominant teams. Fast forward to now, but there are still no signs of the dominance that the Lakers were expected to show. The only bright thing for the...
NBA
FOX Sports

Ric Bucher: I love that LeBron wants to play with his son Bronny but hate that he said it I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron James turned 37 years old in late December and recently said that playing in the NBA with his 17-year-old son Bronny would be a quote: 'unbelievable moment.' The earliest Bronny can make it to the NBA is the 2024-25 season after one year of college and when LeBron turns 40. Ric Bucher explains why he does not like LeBron saying that he wants to play with Bronny or not.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
927
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy