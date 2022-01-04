ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Out with the old, and in with the…OLDER! – Cache Valley Daily

By Cache Valley Daily
kvnutalk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wise friend once told me it’s hard to count your blessings when you don’t know what they are. As I read the many criticisms, laments and good-riddance’s of 2021 on social media, I wonder if, in contrast, it may have been one of the greatest years of our lives…a turning...

kvnutalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Beaverton Valley Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Out with the old

Reading through Mom's old address book is like going back in time, Pamela Loxley Drake writes.The old address book. It bulged with small slips of paper that were layered on each page. The book was years old. A history of all the people who passed through the farm. A family tree of perhaps a hundred families or more. Who would want Mom's old address book? The older two Loxley girls did not want the old book. So, for some curious reason, I took it. Little did I realize the treasure I brought home from the farm back the lane. Mom...
BEAVERTON, OR
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cache Valley Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
Indy100

Pope reveals that 3 words are key for successful marriage and people’s guesses were hilarious

What makes a successful marriage? Pope Francis believes that it ultimately boils down to three words.On Sunday, the 85-year-old told a crowd at The Vatican that the three key words used in every successful marriage are “please,” “sorry,” and “thank you.”Pope Francis claimed the three words are crucial to ending arguments and sustaining a couple’s mutual love and respect.The pontiff has spent years counseling husbands and wives so it makes sense he’s learned a few things that make a partnership last.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter“How many times, unfortunately, conflicts originate within the domestic walls due...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

The pope shared his advice for a happy marriage and he only needed three words

Living through 20 months of a worldwide pandemic has definitely taken a toll on everyone’s mental health. It’s also had a significant effect on marriages and families. A recent group of studies cited by PBS found that the pandemic has created a range of parental stressors, such as school closures, job losses and interruptions in care for children with chronic diseases.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fox News

Pope Francis should let Catholics pray like Catholics

A growing share of Americans—three in ten—identify as "none." Or, none of the above when asked about their religious affiliation. Houses of worship are emptying, and those still left in the pews probably expect their spiritual shepherds to welcome more prayer, not less. It's what makes Pope Francis's...
RELIGION
Upworthy

Woman explains how her teacher's mean words from 17 yrs ago still haunt her, calls for kindness

Hurtful words can inflict life-long pain and emotional trauma and even more so when directed at kids. A woman who had to endure hurtful words as a child is calling on teachers and adults to watch the words used around kids and especially those directed at them. Elyse Myers, a TikTok user, explained that she was still working to undo the damage stemming from a single conversation with her teacher when she was just 11-years-old. Myers said that her teacher made a comment about her body that would haunt her for years into her adulthood. The video went viral and resonated with many people, garnering 2.9 million views and 74k likes.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
kvnutalk

That grumpy Santa Claus came every year – Cache Valley Daily

The grumpy Santa made the best Santa my children ever knew. NORTH POLE-Years ago, when my children were young and we lived in Idaho, a man wearing a finely made red costume visited our home every Christmas Eve. My children were shocked to see the Santa at the door and...
IDAHO STATE
kvnutalk

Christopher Jack Kimpel – Cache Valley Daily

October 15, 2007 – December 27, 2021 (age 14) After enjoying the best Christmas ever, our beloved Jack left his loving parents’ arms on the morning of December 27, 2021 to continue his mission on the other side of the veil. Christopher Jack Kimpel entered this world on October 15, 2007, the oldest child of four boys born to Edward and Andrea Kimpel of Clifton, Idaho. Healthy, happy, and always looking out for those around him, Jack’s enthusiasm for life was apparent when the first word he learned as a baby was “Yeah!!” He was his dad’s little shadow and was always interested in anything that his dad liked to do. He loved life and loved everyone he met. The light of Christ that shone through Jack’s smile could light up a room.
OBITUARIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy