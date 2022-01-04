Out with the old, and in with the…OLDER! – Cache Valley Daily

October 15, 2007 – December 27, 2021 (age 14) After enjoying the best Christmas ever, our beloved Jack left his loving parents’ arms on the morning of December 27, 2021 to continue his mission on the other side of the veil. Christopher Jack Kimpel entered this world on October 15, 2007, the oldest child of four boys born to Edward and Andrea Kimpel of Clifton, Idaho. Healthy, happy, and always looking out for those around him, Jack’s enthusiasm for life was apparent when the first word he learned as a baby was “Yeah!!” He was his dad’s little shadow and was always interested in anything that his dad liked to do. He loved life and loved everyone he met. The light of Christ that shone through Jack’s smile could light up a room.
